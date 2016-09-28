$100K cash bail maintained on suspected ‘ice’ source

By
|
Posted on Sep 28 2016

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho yesterday maintained the $100,000 cash bail imposed on Yan Lung Yu, who was tagged as a source of methamphetamine or “ice” on Saipan.

Camacho said if Yu will be able to post bail, among the conditions is that he will have no direct or indirect contact to co-defendants Juan Delos Reyes Tydingco and Jesse Aguon Villagomez.

Preliminary hearing in Yu’s case will be on Oct. 4, 2016 at 1:30pm.

Camacho said a private counsel will be appointed for the 32-year-old Yu.

The defendant is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit trafficking of controlled substance.

Yu, through a Chinese interpreter, informed the court that he works as a driver of a travel agency.

CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force agents, along with Department of Public Safety police officers and CNMI Customs K9 Unit, arrested Yu, Tydingco, Villagomez, and a woman while they were serving an arrest warrant to Tydingco at his residence in As Lito Friday night.

DETF said their cooperating source managed to buy 0.83 grams of “ice”worth $140 from Tydingco last Aug. 16.

DETF said during an interview, Tydingco confessed that Yu has been his source of “ice” for over a year now.

Tydingco allegedly stated that prior to the arrival of DETF agents on Friday, Villagomez handed him $300 to help him buy “ice.”

Tydingco allegedly called Yu to purchase $300 worth of “ice.”

The role of the woman was not indicated in police reports.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

