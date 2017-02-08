12 vie for Miss Pusong Pinoy title

Twelve young women will be vying for the title of Miss Pusong Pinoy on Feb. 25 at the Saipan World Resort.

Marlon Regaton, president of the United Filipino Organization that is sponsoring the contest, is excited about the pageant this year. Pusong Pinoy, which means “Filipino heart” in Tagalog, is one of the annual signature events of UFO.

“Pusong Pinoy is a celebration for the whole community,” said Regaton. “I enjoy this kind of event the most because it involves our youth.” The ages of the contestants range from 13 to 17.

A $5 entrance fee will the audience a chance to watch these ladies compete in talent, evening gown, and places from 4th runner-up to going home with the crown. Other awards that will be given are Miss Congeniality and Miss Charity trophies.

“We try to make it not only about beauty, but make these girls view this as a personality development training,” said Regaton.

The candidates have a calendar filled with events leading up to the pageant. Yesterday, they met with Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua to gain some insight on the life of a beauty queen. They will also have a meet-and-greet with the officers of UFO, along with many ours of practice.

One of the contestants, Jenalyn Tinio, has always been intrigued about joining the pageant.

“Every year since UFO has been doing this pageant, I performed in the intermissions with Saipan Music & Dance Studio and I always battled with myself if I was confident enough to join the pageant. But with the push of my fellow dancers, I am giving it a try this year,” Tinio said.

She looks forward to learning more of how to express her feminine side confidently.

“This is more than a pageant. We use this as a way to give back to the community too,” said UFO event director Ernie Molina. “We make an effort to donate proceeds to a charity every year.”

Molina and Joewel Estrellanes, the pageant director and choreographer, are excited to give a show full of poise, beauty, and fun. Major sponsors are IT&E, LBC, PHI Pharmacy, and JC Marketing.