130 dictionaries donated to WSR

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2017

Tag: , , ,
William S. Reyes students pose with their dictionaries alongside Rotarians Wendell Posadas and Marylou Malasarte at the dictionary distribution yesterday morning. (KIMBERLY BAUTISTA)

William S. Reyes students pose with their dictionaries alongside Rotarians Wendell Posadas and Marylou Malasarte at the dictionary distribution yesterday morning. (KIMBERLY BAUTISTA)

The Rotary Club of Saipan distributed 130 dictionaries to third graders of William S. Reyes School yesterday morning.

The organization’s vocational committee director, Wendell Posadas, and Rotarian Marylou Malasarte led the dictionary turnover.

For the last 10 years, the Rotary Club of Saipan has been buying dictionaries that they hand out to all third graders on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

“We gave away about 800 dictionaries last year,” said Posadas.

The Rotary Club of Saipan hopes to give away the same number or more dictionaries this year. The group gives away dictionaries to both private and public elementary schools.

The club chooses to donate dictionaries to third graders because “this is the age that they start reading and they start learning,” Posadas told Saipan Tribune.

The money used to buy the dictionaries come from the Rotary Club’s annual Las Vegas Night, which is the socio-civic organization’s signature fundraiser.

Money raised from Las Vegas Night don’t only fund the purchase of dictionaries, but it also funds the Rotary Club’s other programs such as donating to students who leave for off-island competitions, its Rock to Read program, and all sports events that the Rotary Club sponsors.

WSR is the second school to receive a donation of dictionaries. The Rotary Club will soon announce the distribution dates for the rest of CNMI schools. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

1

After 24 years with TanHoldings, Uncle Dave retires

Posted On Jan 10 2017
, By
0

Rotary spends Thanksgiving with man’amko

Posted On Nov 30 2016
, By

2 Kagman clinic officials cite new healthcare model

Posted On Nov 23 2016
, By

Neal thanks Rotary for $1K donation

Posted On Nov 18 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 17, 2017

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Community Briefs - March 17, 2017

Posted On Mar 17 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Life and Style

A magical night with Roman Rudnytsky

Posted On Mar 16 2017

CNMI teens invited to join Project PROM 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Women’s Affairs hosts meet-and-greet

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Environment

CNMI teens invited to join Project PROM 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

53 students inducted into MCS honor societies

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Dandan School tops NJSD regionals

Posted On Mar 17 2017

10 graduate from Da’ok Academy

Posted On Mar 17 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA, HK Express show off Marianas to media

Posted On Mar 16 2017

MVA joins Guangzhou International Travel Fair

Posted On Mar 15 2017

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 16, 2017, 8:08 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:23 PM
sunset: 8:27 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune