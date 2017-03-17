130 dictionaries donated to WSR

The Rotary Club of Saipan distributed 130 dictionaries to third graders of William S. Reyes School yesterday morning.

The organization’s vocational committee director, Wendell Posadas, and Rotarian Marylou Malasarte led the dictionary turnover.

For the last 10 years, the Rotary Club of Saipan has been buying dictionaries that they hand out to all third graders on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

“We gave away about 800 dictionaries last year,” said Posadas.

The Rotary Club of Saipan hopes to give away the same number or more dictionaries this year. The group gives away dictionaries to both private and public elementary schools.

The club chooses to donate dictionaries to third graders because “this is the age that they start reading and they start learning,” Posadas told Saipan Tribune.

The money used to buy the dictionaries come from the Rotary Club’s annual Las Vegas Night, which is the socio-civic organization’s signature fundraiser.

Money raised from Las Vegas Night don’t only fund the purchase of dictionaries, but it also funds the Rotary Club’s other programs such as donating to students who leave for off-island competitions, its Rock to Read program, and all sports events that the Rotary Club sponsors.

WSR is the second school to receive a donation of dictionaries. The Rotary Club will soon announce the distribution dates for the rest of CNMI schools. (Kimberly A. Bautista)