2 Chinese nationals wanted for narcotics violation

Posted on Sep 13 2016

Crime Stoppers wants the public’s help in the search for two wanted persons. Last Friday, Sept. 9, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho signed an arrest warrant for Jia Wei Feng.

The charges are for narcotics violation. Law enforcement officers are searching for the 27-yar-old Feng who is still at large.

A Chinese national, Feng has been described as having black short hair with brown eyes. He is 5’6” and weighs 160 lbs.

If spotted, do not approach. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers should you wish to remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is also seeking the public’s help in looking for Xuewe Xu, another Chinese national.

Last July 2, judge Camacho signed an arrest warrant for the 33-year-old Xu.

The charges are for narcotics violations and cash bail was set at $100,000. Police have been searching for Xu. Like Feng, he is also still at large. If spotted, do not approach; call 911 or Crime Stoppers should you wish to remain anonymous.

Xu is 5’6” tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has black short hair and brown eyes.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in the apprehension of Feng and Xu.

Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

