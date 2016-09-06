2 CNMI weightlifters to join Guam tourney

By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2016

Tag: , , ,

CNMI weightlifters Angel San Nicolas, left, and Raymond Santos, right, enter the homestretch of their training for the Sept. 17 inaugural Micro Cup Liftoff weightlifting tournament at the Custom Fitness in Hagatna Guam. Latte Built gym owner Derek Cutting, center, let both lifters train at his facility at the Commonwealth Development Authority building in San Jose. (Jon Perez)

The CNMI’s Raymond Santos and Angel San Nicolas are both hoping their year-long training with an “online” coach and sharing of knowledge would be enough to boost their chances of winning in the inaugural Micro Cup Liftoff weightlifting tournament in Guam this month.

Custom Fitness in Hagatna, Guam will host the Olympic-style weightlifting event—consisting of the snatch, and clean and jerk—on Sept. 17. International Weightlifting Federation rules will be used in the one-day competition.

Santos and San Nicolas have been training hard twice a day—morning and afternoon—almost every day, resting only when the need arises. They train at the Latte Built Functional Fitness and Nutrition at the Commonwealth Development Authority building in San Jose.

“We coach each other and create our own training program,” said Santos after taking a break from their training yesterday at the Derek Cutting-owned gym. “We’re thankful for Derek for letting us use his facility.”

Santos added they are training even if there’s no competition. “He [San Nicolas] trains everyday with no rest day. I usually treat Saturday and Sunday as my rest days. I rest when I don’t feel fine.”

“We train and share knowledge. We’re each other’s coach and watch YouTube videos. Hopefully it would be enough for both of us,” said San Nicolas, who added that they are aiming to win in the Guam Weightlifting Federation-organized event.

“We’re going there to win but at the same time also enjoy the friendly competition. We love the sport,” San Nicolas said.

Santos and San Nicolas are both working for the CNMI Public School System at the Special Education department of the Koblerville Elementary School.

Santos and San Nicolas said their best lifts vary and they happen either during their training or when competing. “It varies but we always aim to have the best lift,” said Santos.

“We don’t plan it. We hit new numbers on certain days and sometimes we won’t reach them,” added San Nicolas.

They also follow a diet in order to make the target weight. “For me, I need three to four hours to digest all that I’ve eaten before each workout. We don’t just eat anything and we also need to follow a dietary plan to hit our desired weight.”

They are aiming to compete in the weight category that is lower than their previous class in order to become the strongest in their divisions. Santos will be competing in the 62kg weight category, while San Nicolas will be competing in the 94kg class, which he said is not far from his current weight.

Santos won three silver medals in the men’s 62k weight division in the 2014 Micronesian Games in Pohnpei. Last year, he went home with the gold in the same weight class in the Micronesia Weightlifting Invitational also held in Guam with lifts of 100kg in the snatch and 220kg in the clean and jerk.

San Nicolas settled for the silver in the 94kg division in the same competition with lifts of 95kg in the snatch and 125kg in the clean and jerk in the Sinclair method for a total lift of 253.095.

The Sinclair method has the athlete’s body weight multiplied with his total lift.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Santos wins gold in Guam tourney

Posted On Dec 15 2015
, By

Salvi hopes injury won’t bother him in Guam weightlifting tilt

Posted On Dec 04 2015
, By
0

Micro Games medalists off to Guam weightlifting tourney

Posted On Dec 02 2015
, By

Donations for relief efforts to help those affected by Typhoon Maysak

Posted On Mar 31 2015
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 5, 2016, 9:02 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:26 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune