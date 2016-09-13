2 notorious copper wire thieves arrested again for same charges

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2016

Tag: , , ,

Two notorious copper wire thieves were arrested over the weekend, and this time they allegedly banded together and stole copper wire at the former Capital Bowling Center in Garapan last July.

Primo Aldan Kaainoa Ogarto, 35, and Barry Lloyd G. Lizama, 43, were taken to the Superior Court yesterday for their initial appearance on charges of theft and criminal mischief.

Associate Judge Joseph Norita Camacho imposed a $20,000 cash bail each for Ogarto and Lizama.

Assistant public defender Tillman Clark was appointed as counsel for Ogarto. The court will appoint a private counsel for Lizama. Assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

Preliminary hearing will be on Sept. 16 at 9am.

Police Detective Daniel T. Joab stated in his report that the Department of Public Safety Central dispatched three police officers to a possible copper wire theft case at Lower Miha Housing area on July 21 at 9:43pm.

Joab said the caller was a witness who, while stargazing with his common-law wife in the grassy area at Miha Housing, saw a car that headed to between housing units A-58 and A-55.

Two men, who were later identified as Ogarto and Lizama, were later observed getting a roll of copper wire from the car’s rear bumper.

The witness then called the police. One of the responding officers was directed to A-55 housing unit, where he saw a roll of copper wire and a bolt cutter.

Lizama at that time was seen inside the car that was parked at L.A. Poker. Ogarto then ran toward Garapan Elementary School after seeing a police officer flashing light at housing A-55.

Another police officer saw that the generator room electrical box panel at the former Capital Bowling was damaged and the electrical manhole was cracked open.

Joab said Lizama was arrested that same night and confessed how he and Ogarto stole the copper wire from the former Capital Bowling Center.

Joab said according to Lizama, they stole the copper wire from the former Capital Bowling Center near Garapan Elementary School.

Lizama admitted that Ogarto tied the copper wire to the rear bumper of his (Lizama) car. Lizama then pulled the copper wire to Lower Miha.

Lizama said after reaching the housing area, he cut the wire from the rear bumper and then went to L.A. Poker to gamble and wait for Ogarto.

Lizama said while waiting for Ogarto, police officers came and arrested him.

Joab said based on court records, Lizama has been placed on supervised release for two years immediately after completing his prison term in a criminal conviction on Nov. 9, 2015.

Joab said among the conditions of the supervised release, is that Lizama shall not engage anymore in any activity involving the theft of electrical or copper wire.

In October 2015, a tip to a police detective led to Lizama’s arrest for stealing copper wire from the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s power pole on Capital Hill.

In August 2011, police arrested Ogarto who was caught in the process of stealing copper wire along the Saipan Beach Road Pathway.

Police said Ogarto’s action affected the pathway’s wiring system from Oleai Beach Club down to DPS’ fire station in western Garapan. As a result, Christmas decorations/lights along the pathway could not be fully installed along the pathway ever since.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Ex-convict gets 1 year in prison for stealing car and violating probation

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Man speeds off car with wife, 2 children aboard toward Tinian’s Suicide Cliff

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Man drives car with wife, 2 children aboard toward Tinian’s Suicide Cliff

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Ex-CUC crew facing charges for burglarizing lawyer’s house wants judge disqualification

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 12, 2016, 9:12 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:21 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune