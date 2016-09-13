2 notorious copper wire thieves arrested again for same charges

Two notorious copper wire thieves were arrested over the weekend, and this time they allegedly banded together and stole copper wire at the former Capital Bowling Center in Garapan last July.

Primo Aldan Kaainoa Ogarto, 35, and Barry Lloyd G. Lizama, 43, were taken to the Superior Court yesterday for their initial appearance on charges of theft and criminal mischief.

Associate Judge Joseph Norita Camacho imposed a $20,000 cash bail each for Ogarto and Lizama.

Assistant public defender Tillman Clark was appointed as counsel for Ogarto. The court will appoint a private counsel for Lizama. Assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

Preliminary hearing will be on Sept. 16 at 9am.

Police Detective Daniel T. Joab stated in his report that the Department of Public Safety Central dispatched three police officers to a possible copper wire theft case at Lower Miha Housing area on July 21 at 9:43pm.

Joab said the caller was a witness who, while stargazing with his common-law wife in the grassy area at Miha Housing, saw a car that headed to between housing units A-58 and A-55.

Two men, who were later identified as Ogarto and Lizama, were later observed getting a roll of copper wire from the car’s rear bumper.

The witness then called the police. One of the responding officers was directed to A-55 housing unit, where he saw a roll of copper wire and a bolt cutter.

Lizama at that time was seen inside the car that was parked at L.A. Poker. Ogarto then ran toward Garapan Elementary School after seeing a police officer flashing light at housing A-55.

Another police officer saw that the generator room electrical box panel at the former Capital Bowling was damaged and the electrical manhole was cracked open.

Joab said Lizama was arrested that same night and confessed how he and Ogarto stole the copper wire from the former Capital Bowling Center.

Joab said according to Lizama, they stole the copper wire from the former Capital Bowling Center near Garapan Elementary School.

Lizama admitted that Ogarto tied the copper wire to the rear bumper of his (Lizama) car. Lizama then pulled the copper wire to Lower Miha.

Lizama said after reaching the housing area, he cut the wire from the rear bumper and then went to L.A. Poker to gamble and wait for Ogarto.

Lizama said while waiting for Ogarto, police officers came and arrested him.

Joab said based on court records, Lizama has been placed on supervised release for two years immediately after completing his prison term in a criminal conviction on Nov. 9, 2015.

Joab said among the conditions of the supervised release, is that Lizama shall not engage anymore in any activity involving the theft of electrical or copper wire.

In October 2015, a tip to a police detective led to Lizama’s arrest for stealing copper wire from the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s power pole on Capital Hill.

In August 2011, police arrested Ogarto who was caught in the process of stealing copper wire along the Saipan Beach Road Pathway.

Police said Ogarto’s action affected the pathway’s wiring system from Oleai Beach Club down to DPS’ fire station in western Garapan. As a result, Christmas decorations/lights along the pathway could not be fully installed along the pathway ever since.