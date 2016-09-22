2 plane crash survivors want to seize Dynasty’s assets in 2 banks

As the owner of Tinian Dynasty Hotel & Casino has failed to pay the $1.4 million federal court judgment to two plane crash survivors since its entry last April, the survivors want to seize Tinian Dynasty’s assets in two banks.

Plane crash survivors Tomoyuki Nagata and Dr. Jun Takimoto and his family, through counsel Ricard W. Pierce, filed yesterday a request for entry of writ of attachment before the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

Writ of attachment refers to a court order directing a law enforcement or sheriff to “attach” or seize an asset.

Last April, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered Hong Kong Entertainment (Overseas) Investment Ltd., owner of Tinian Dynasty, to pay $606,723.10 to Nagata and $769,229.61 to Dr. Takimoto and his family to satisfy their settlement agreements.

Pierce said nothing has been paid yet on the $1,375,952.71 judgment.

Pierce disclosed that according to the bankruptcy filing of HKE, the company has two accounts at the Bank of Saipan.

The lawyer said HKE also previously paid funds to the crash survivors through a Bank of Guam check.

Pierce said as the Bank of Saipan accounts and any Bank of Guam account are a debt to HKE, it is requested that the court attach the debts and order them paid over to his clients, care of their attorney, for satisfaction toward the $1.4- million judgment.

Pierce said the funds received will be deposited in an FDIC bank and held for two weeks before disbursal to plaintiffs in order to give HKE the opportunity to file any objections.

Last March, Manglona ordered HKE to refrain from selling or transferring any of its property assets, except in the normal course of business. She issued the order following the request of Nagata and Takimoto.

Nagata and Takimoto were among the seven passengers of a Piper Cherokee aircraft that crashed on a farm in Upper Dandan en route to Tinian on Aug. 11, 2006. HKE settled the lawsuits filed by the survivors, including one filed by Nagata and Takimoto and his family.

