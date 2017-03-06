2 Saipan businesswomen nominated for award

By
|
Posted on Mar 06 2017

Tag: , , ,

MAITE, Guam —Two businesswomen on Saipan, together with five others, have been nominated for the 2017 Businesswoman of the Year Maga’håga award.

The two Saipan nominees are Velma Ann M. Palacios, director of network operations, head of network for CNMI, and manager of engineering and manager of plant technical services of IT&E; and Kanae S. Quinn, owner of Quinn Consulting LLC and co-owner of Marianas Fitness Ltd., which does business as Gold’s Gym Saipan.

The other nominees are Glendalyn C. Carolino, president and controller of Polyphase System Inc. and Guam Electrical Material Supply; Pika P. Fejeran, president, Hot Concepts Inc., partner of Guahan Eats, which does business as Pika’s Café, and secretary and treasurer of In the Kitchen Inc., which does business as Kitchen Lingo; Ramona L. Jones, vice president and CEO of Jones and Guerrero Co. Inc.; Melanie Mendiola, project director of Farm to Table Guam; and Jennifer Rodriguez, owner of Loco Promos.

The Maga’håga award will be presented to one winner at the Businesswoman of the Year gala on April 29 at the Hyatt Regency Guam in conjunction with the release of the Guam Business magazine’s May-June issue, which will feature a commissioned picture of the recipient on its cover.

Now in its 12th year, the award recognizes businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands who have made significant contributions to their industries and have demonstrated a strong commitment to their community. It is a program of First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business magazine.

Through proceeds from the gala, the program also funds scholarships for students pursuing business and related degrees at the University of Guam, Guam Community College, and Northern Marianas College.

Since 2006, the First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Business Woman of the Year program have awarded a total of $234,325 in scholarships to students in the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam communities.

Tickets for the gala may be purchased by contacting Melinda Sanchez at mindisan@gmail.com or (671) 929-5343.
The winner will join previous Businesswoman of the Year Maga’håga award recipients, who include Shirley Ann T. Sablan, executive vice president and general manager of Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc. (2014).

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

IT&E installs new cell site in Tanapag

Posted On Feb 28 2017
, By

UOG Theater presents: The Crucible

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

Debit or credit?

Posted On Feb 02 2017
, By

Nominations open for businesswoman award

Posted On Jan 27 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2017

Posted On Mar 02 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

Posted On Mar 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 6, 2017, 12:02 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:30 PM
sunset: 7:25 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune