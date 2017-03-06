2 Saipan businesswomen nominated for award

MAITE, Guam —Two businesswomen on Saipan, together with five others, have been nominated for the 2017 Businesswoman of the Year Maga’håga award.

The two Saipan nominees are Velma Ann M. Palacios, director of network operations, head of network for CNMI, and manager of engineering and manager of plant technical services of IT&E; and Kanae S. Quinn, owner of Quinn Consulting LLC and co-owner of Marianas Fitness Ltd., which does business as Gold’s Gym Saipan.

The other nominees are Glendalyn C. Carolino, president and controller of Polyphase System Inc. and Guam Electrical Material Supply; Pika P. Fejeran, president, Hot Concepts Inc., partner of Guahan Eats, which does business as Pika’s Café, and secretary and treasurer of In the Kitchen Inc., which does business as Kitchen Lingo; Ramona L. Jones, vice president and CEO of Jones and Guerrero Co. Inc.; Melanie Mendiola, project director of Farm to Table Guam; and Jennifer Rodriguez, owner of Loco Promos.

The Maga’håga award will be presented to one winner at the Businesswoman of the Year gala on April 29 at the Hyatt Regency Guam in conjunction with the release of the Guam Business magazine’s May-June issue, which will feature a commissioned picture of the recipient on its cover.

Now in its 12th year, the award recognizes businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands who have made significant contributions to their industries and have demonstrated a strong commitment to their community. It is a program of First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business magazine.

Through proceeds from the gala, the program also funds scholarships for students pursuing business and related degrees at the University of Guam, Guam Community College, and Northern Marianas College.

Since 2006, the First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Business Woman of the Year program have awarded a total of $234,325 in scholarships to students in the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam communities.

Tickets for the gala may be purchased by contacting Melinda Sanchez at mindisan@gmail.com or (671) 929-5343.

The winner will join previous Businesswoman of the Year Maga’håga award recipients, who include Shirley Ann T. Sablan, executive vice president and general manager of Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc. (2014).