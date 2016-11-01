2 tropical disturbances this week

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, a tropical disturbance centered 145 miles south of Guam on Monday morning will continue to move west, remaining south of Guam. A second disturbance farther east will affect the islands around midweek.

Tropical disturbances will be affecting the Marianas this week.

The first disturbance south of Guam will continue to produce showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Marianas through tonight. These showers may bring locally heavy rain and wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph. After the disturbance passes the Marianas, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could persist through Thursday as the second disturbance to the east approaches the area. These systems will continue to be monitored over the next few days as they continue to move westward.

Over coastal waters, winds will gust as high as 35 knots, with seas of around 12 feet. A small advisory and high surf advisory are now effect and could be extended.

Halloween trick or treaters should be prepared for these wet and sometimes windy conditions. Be aware of current conditions if you are planning any outdoor or marine activities.

While this disturbance is not expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Marianas, the EOC is advising residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to maintain necessary precautionary measures for possible gusty strong winds and heavy rain showers and to also stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call CNMI EOC state warning point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the northern islands to contact CNMI EOC state warning point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0. (EOC)