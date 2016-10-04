20-year-old house damaged by Soudelor razed

Off-island volunteers to help build new typhoon-proof home
By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2016

Tag: , , ,

Volunteers from the Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts demolished last Oct. 1 an approximately 20-year-old house in Koblerville that was severely damaged and rendered unsanitary by Typhoon Soudelor last year, giving way for the Mennonite Disaster Services to construct a new home.

CARE director Jenny Hegland said the house is one of many that have received priority as the owner has medical disabilities.

“This is the home of one of our Red Cross disaster case management clients. This client has been prioritized because she has a medical disability and her house is unsafe, so through the CARE repair and rebuilding program, we would be constructing a new house,” she said.

The old house would have to be demolished completely before the Mennonite Disaster Services could come in and build the new house, Hegland said.

“We would need to demolish this old house because it is very unsafe and unsanitary. There are about 30 volunteers that are here so that the Mennonite Disaster Services team can get started on the new rebuild next week,” said Hegland.

Mennonite Disaster Service Saipan Project director Ed Buhler said that his team is ready to start the construction once the site is clean. “This will be a total demolition right down to the concrete piers, and then we would be starting fresh.”

Aside from the new house, the Mennonite Disaster Service would also be installing the plumbing but not the electrical. “We would probably be putting the plumbing, since there are only a few things that would need to be put in place and someone else would handle the electrical,” he said.

Steps will be taken to make the house last for more than 20 years and to withstand future typhoons.

“We’re going to follow the blueprints and the plans that have been presented to us, and at this time they are as typhoon-proof and hurricane-proof as you can build them,” said Buhler. “If you look at this home it was built 20 years ago, and since then the building materials have also increased in quality, so that would have a big effect on the building staying up for more than 20 years.”

Buhler said he is grateful to CARE and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the opportunity given to the Mennonite Disaster Service members.

“None of this could happen if it wasn’t for CARE and FEMA supplying the travel cost, as we are just here because of their invitation. This is a CARE and FEMA project, and we are just doing the labor for free,” said Buhler. “We’re enjoying the island and the support we are getting from the people. It’s been a great experience for all the volunteers that we’ve had here so far. We’re constantly rotating people every three weeks, and we have new ones coming in, so it’s been really good for everyone.”

Six Mennonite Disaster Service members would be working on the house, and it would probably take three weeks to rebuild the house, said Buhler.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

Rota mayor welcomes disability advocacy

Posted On Oct 04 2016
, By

Free smoke detectors kick off Fire Prevention Month

Posted On Oct 04 2016
, By
0

It’s almost NaNoWriMo time!

Posted On Oct 03 2016
, By

Future of our people

Posted On Oct 03 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 3, 2016, 9:05 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:05 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune