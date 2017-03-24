2013 Miss China Universe falls for the Marianas

On a visit this month to the islands, 2013 Miss Universe China Ye Jin fell in love…with the Marianas.

Ye was on Saipan on March 10-15, 2017, on her Miss China and travel blogger familiarization tour organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority and Century Tours, and she gushed about her experience.

“I am in love with this island. It’s so beautiful here,” she said.

As Miss China 2013, Ye participated in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Russia, where she was among the 16 semifinalists and won Miss Congeniality.

“Even though Ye travels all over the world and has visited a lot of island destinations, she just fell in love with our islands,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “That says a lot about not only our natural beauty, but the wonderful nature of our people that makes visitors feel at home.”

“[It’s] exactly like what people told me; you do have seven-color ocean here!” Ye wrote on her blog. “People are very friendly and helpful. I even conquered my fear of ocean water when

I was on Managaha! Friendly people and the crystal-clear water definitely helped a lot. Even though I was getting tired from all the marine sports and swimming, I just couldn’t resist the water. The story here will continue…I will come back and visit the other two islands [of Tinian and Rota)] soon.”

Concepcion said Ye has also expressed an interest in joining the MVA at upcoming trade shows in China to generate more attention for the Marianas.

Arriving from Beijing with a photographer, Ye experienced various activities, including a UTV tour, Discovery flight lesson, snorkeling at Grotto, a tour of a Best Sunshine International yacht, marine sports at Managaha, and an island tour of scenic and historic sites. (MVA)

