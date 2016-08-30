2016 Business and Finance Conference set for Sept. 15-16

The 2016 Business and Finance Conference will be held on Sept. 15-16, 2016 at the Saipan World Resort, Royal Taga A. The event is hosted by Bank of Guam, Commonwealth Development Authority, and Saipan Chamber of Commerce. Both days will consist of in depth panel discussions and presentations showcasing off-island and local experts.

The purpose of the symposium is to showcase the lenders in the CNMI, educate business owners as to their financial resources is available to them, and give opportunity for our lenders to express opinions on the restrictions and limiting factors for lending in the CNMI.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, the event will be opened with remarks by Delegate Gregorio “Kilili” Camacho Sablan (Ind-MP). The keynote speaker is Gov. Ralph DLG Torres. Topics will include global economic perspective and how it affects the CNMI, what banks and financial companies need in order to provide more lending opportunities in the CNMI, what can be done to stimulate business financing in the CNMI, financial conditions in business, breaking down barriers from the Federal point of view, and innovating financial techniques utilizing local and federal program.

The event will continue on Friday, Sept. 16, featuring more experts from the financial sectors. Topics will include U.S. federal government lending programs: specific involvement and services in the CNMI, export opportunities for the CNMI, CNMI Business, CNMI entrepreneurship, and Tripartite Agreement for Financing.

All CNMI business owners, entrepreneurs, aspiring business-owners, and those interested in learning more about the lending opportunities available to the CNMI should attend this conference.

A special thank you is extended to the event’s generous event sponsors: United Airlines, Pacific Pancakes, LLC, McDonalds Saipan, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and luncheon sponsors Bank of Guam.

The Chamber would also like to recognize the volunteer speakers for donating their time to educate our community through this service.

This event is free. Morning refreshments and lunch are provided. Please join this learning opportunity. Space is limited to the first 100 registered guests. Should you have any questions or if would like to attend this event, please call the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email administrator@saipanchamber.com.