2016 Endless Summer Beach Volleyball Classic this weekend

By
|
Posted on Aug 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association will be hosting the inaugural Endless Summer Beach Volleyball Classic at the Hyatt Regency Saipan this weekend.

“Saipan’s weather has always felt like an endless summer, and with so many people returning back on island and many new people arriving, we felt this was the perfect time to host a tournament,” tournament director Russ Quinn said.

“Even though the weather has not cooperated lately, we are ready to go for this weekend’s event. We will have 4 courts ready to go for 2 days of action,” logistic coordinator Tyce Mister added.

The event has three different competitions. For this Saturday, NMIVA will have the men’s and women’s doubles with a pool play format in the elimination and double-elimination in the afternoon playoffs. Only the first 16 teams to register in each division will be allowed to play.

For the Sunday contest, organizers will switch to a 4-person team event (each team must have at least one member of the opposite sex on the court at all times). Again the Top 16 teams from pool play in the morning will set the rankings and double elimination in the afternoon will determine the champions.

Entry fees are $25 per player and per tournament. The registration fees include an event t-shirt, Sunday BBQ on the beach, drinks and lots of games.

This weekend’s event is supported by Pacific Trading Company/Heineken and Gatorade, Docomo Pacific, Bridge Capital, and Hyatt Regency Saipan. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

