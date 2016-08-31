COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Aug. 31, 2016

Lower Base Transfer Station, Marpi Landfill closed on Monday

In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, both the Lower Base Transfer Station and the Marpi Landfill waste disposal facilities will be closed all day. (PR)

Kagman cluster schools PTSA meeting on Sept. 1

The Kagman cluster schools—Kagman Elementary School, Kagman High School, and Chacha Oceaview Middle School—will hold its PTSA meeting on Sept. 1, 5pm.

PTSA is a place where parents can get active and do something with the schools. Your partnership and involvement is highly encouraged!

All PTSA attendees get raffle tickets to win prizes the night of the meeting and for a chance to win in the big end-of-the-year raffle. The more you attend, the more chances you have to win!

Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at the numbers listed below.

• KagES main office: 664-3911

• COVMS main office: 664-4100

• KHS main office: 664-3780 (PR)

VA Benefits outreach today

The U.S. Department of Veterans Benefits Administration (Non-health) will be conducting a Veterans Benefits Outreach today, Aug. 31, 2016, from 9am to 3pm at the Saipan VA Outreach Clinic, MH II Bldg., Suite 206, Marina Heights Business Park in Garapan.

A VA Benefits counselor will be available to answer Benefits questions, and assist with the claim process.

Points of contact are Ruth Coleman at 322-0035 or Chris Duenas at 1-671-648-0090/93. (PR)

Family Grief Support Group to meet tomorrow

The Compassionate Friends of Saipan will be holding their monthly grief support meeting tomorrow, Sept. 1, from 6pm to 7:30pm, in the NMPASI conference room on Middle Road, in Gualo Rai.

Compassionate Friends of Saipan offers understanding and hope to parents, siblings, and grandparents who are grieving the loss of a child of any age, and from any cause.

It provides a safe, confidential setting, in which to share our experiences while respecting and supporting each other, and listening.

“We have been there. We do not espouse any specific religious or philosophical ideology. There is no right way to grieve, and family members are welcome to come to share or just to listen,” a statement from the group read.

The mission of The Compassionate Friends is to assist families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child of any age and to provide information to help others to be supportive. Today more than 600 chapters serving all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan offer friendship, understanding, and hope to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents and other family members during the natural grieving process after a child has died.

For more information, e-mail tcfSaipan@gmail.com or call Jill Derickson (989-9821) or Donna Krum (783-1900). To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit their website at www.compassionatefriends.org. (PR)

ARC’s Club 200 set for Oct.15

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter’s 27th Annual Club 200 is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

The event will feature a super hero theme that pays tribute to everyone in our community who helped others following Typhoon Soudelor. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Tickets include dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and a chance to win amazing door prizes.

For more information on Club 200 or how you can volunteer, contact the local Red Cross chapter at 234-3459.

The CNMI chapter was chartered on October 8, 1978. The first chairman was Gilbert C. Ada, who served for six years.

During these early years the Guam Chapter assisted the CNMI chapter in development of its services. In 1986, after a reorganization plan was implemented, a new six-member board of directors was appointed led by then senator Juan “Pan” Guerrero. Under new leadership, a chapter headquarters was set up in a war-damaged Japanese power plant near the Saipan International Airport. Currently the chapter has four paid staff members and a board of directors of 19 members.

The chapter is responsible for services on the islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan as well as the Northern Islands. (PR)