Meranti intensifies into typhoon, but moves farther away from Marianas

Tropical Storm Meranti intensified into a typhoon, but moved west-northwest and farther away from the Marianas region yesterday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the maximum sustained winds have increased to 80 miles per hour, making Meranti a typhoon.

The weather disturbance caused scattered rainfall in the CNMI over the weekend.

As of yesterday morning, Meranti entered the Philippines’ area of responsibility.

NWS said as of 7pm yesterday, the center of Meranti was 795 miles west of Saipan and 765 miles west-northwest of Guam.

Meranti is expected to intensify through Tuesday and the forecast is that it will directly hit Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon.