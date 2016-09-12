Meranti intensifies into typhoon, but moves farther away from Marianas

Meranti intensifies into typhoon, but moves farther away from Marianas
As the weather condition improved late afternoon yesterday with Typhoon Meranti moving farther away from the Marianas region, these youths take time to jog and walk on the pathway along Beach Road on Saipan. (Ferdie de la Torre)

As the weather condition improved late afternoon yesterday with Typhoon Meranti moving farther away from the Marianas region, these youths take time to jog and walk on the pathway along Beach Road on Saipan. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Tropical Storm Meranti intensified into a typhoon, but moved west-northwest and farther away from the Marianas region yesterday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the maximum sustained winds have increased to 80 miles per hour, making Meranti a typhoon.

The weather disturbance caused scattered rainfall in the CNMI over the weekend.

As of yesterday morning, Meranti entered the Philippines’ area of responsibility.

NWS said as of 7pm yesterday, the center of Meranti was 795 miles west of Saipan and 765 miles west-northwest of Guam.

Meranti is expected to intensify through Tuesday and the forecast is that it will directly hit Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

