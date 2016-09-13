BEH closes 2 restaurants

The Bureau of Environmental Health last month closed Franko’s Yum Yum Catering in Kagman and the Grandvrio Airi Restaurant in Garapan for serious violations of health and sanitation standards.

The inspection and eventual closure of the two establishments were part of the sanitary inspections conducted by BEH last August. The following retail, eating, and drinking establishments and their corresponding grades are as follows:

Grade A

D.C. Coffee Shop, Garaapan

Sam Corporaation Pacific Distillery, San Antonio

Alberto’s Catering, Chalan Kanoa

Alberto’s BBQ, Chalan Kanoa

Kim’s Mini Mart, San Jose

Kee Sandwich to go, Garapan

Store CBA retail, Garapan

Blue Sky Market & Butcher, Chalan Piao

Top academy & Interior, Navy Hill

K5 Childhood Development Center, Koblerville

Northern Marianas International School, Susupe

Northern Marianas Trade Institute, Lower Base

PSS- Kagman High School, Kagman

PSS-Koblerville Elementary School, Koblerville

PSS-Dandan Middle School, Dandan

PSS-Oleai Elementary School, Oleai

PSS-WSR Elementary School, Chalan Kanoa

PSS-G.T.C. Elementary School, San Roque

Grade B

Moby Dick Restaurant, Garapan

Piggy House Restaurant, Chalan Laulau

Grandvrio Tropicana Restaurant, Garapan

Grade C

Grandvrio DolphinRestaurant, Garapan