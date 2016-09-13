BEH closes 2 restaurants
The Bureau of Environmental Health last month closed Franko’s Yum Yum Catering in Kagman and the Grandvrio Airi Restaurant in Garapan for serious violations of health and sanitation standards.
The inspection and eventual closure of the two establishments were part of the sanitary inspections conducted by BEH last August. The following retail, eating, and drinking establishments and their corresponding grades are as follows:
Grade A
D.C. Coffee Shop, Garaapan
Sam Corporaation Pacific Distillery, San Antonio
Alberto’s Catering, Chalan Kanoa
Alberto’s BBQ, Chalan Kanoa
Kim’s Mini Mart, San Jose
Kee Sandwich to go, Garapan
Store CBA retail, Garapan
Blue Sky Market & Butcher, Chalan Piao
Top academy & Interior, Navy Hill
K5 Childhood Development Center, Koblerville
Northern Marianas International School, Susupe
Northern Marianas Trade Institute, Lower Base
PSS- Kagman High School, Kagman
PSS-Koblerville Elementary School, Koblerville
PSS-Dandan Middle School, Dandan
PSS-Oleai Elementary School, Oleai
PSS-WSR Elementary School, Chalan Kanoa
PSS-G.T.C. Elementary School, San Roque
Grade B
Moby Dick Restaurant, Garapan
Piggy House Restaurant, Chalan Laulau
Grandvrio Tropicana Restaurant, Garapan
Grade C
Grandvrio DolphinRestaurant, Garapan