BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon pattern will continue through weekend

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, Tropical Storm Meari is centered about 500 west-northwest of Guam. The tropical storm will move north-northeastward during the next few days and will remain west and eventually north of the Mariana Islands. A monsoon regime associated with this storm will prolong inclement weather across the Marianas into this weekend.

A monsoon pattern will continue through the weekend.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated through tonight. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in heavy showers are also expected. Conditions should gradually improve over the weekend but isolated thunderstorms with brief heavy showers and wind gusts to 30 mph will remain possible through Sunday.

If you are planning any outdoor activities, be aware of current conditions and move to indoor if possible.

Mariners operating small vessels should remain in port.

Beach goers should keep off the reef and swimmers need to stay close to shore.

While Tropical Storm Meari is not expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Marianas, the EOC is advising residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to maintain necessary precautionary measures for gusty winds and heavy rain showers and to also stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0. (EOC)