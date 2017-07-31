28 new cops join DPS

Twenty-eight cadets of the 22nd Cycle Police Academy graduated on Friday and officially joined the CNMI Department of Public Safety as police officers.

Arnold Fitial Seman Jr. of Saipan, son of police officer Arnold Seman, was the class valedictorian and grabbed the Leadership Award.

Vinnie Saures Inos of Saipan was the class salutatorian.

Esteven Sablan of Tinian was chosen as the Most Physically Fit, while Nuke Jacob Manglona of Rota was awarded the Top Gun.

Manuel Camacho of the Division of Fish & Wildlife, the lone non-police cadet, graduated with the same cycle to become a conservation officer.

In an interview after the graduation ceremony at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Hall, Seman said he just did the same work that all the other cadets put in and “maybe just a little bit more.”

Seman, 19, said he did not expect to emerge at the top of the class and obtain the Leadership Award. He just graduated from the Marianas High School last year.

Seman said he was only working to go through training, which he described as hard.

His father was understandably very excited with his son’s graduation and for being the class valedictorian.

Coincidentally, Seman Sr. also won the Leadership Award back in his cycle, the 10th cycle, in 1992.

“My son is carrying it,” he said.

Seman Jr.’s mother, June Fitial Seman, is currently in New Jersey.

Seman Sr. surprised his son with a new 2017 Mazda 6 as the latter emerged at the lobby of the Saipan World Resort.

DPS Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero said all new graduates on Saipan will be assigned at patrol.

“Let’s go to work. We have a lot of work out in the streets with our community,” Guerrero told the new officers.

With the new officers, there are now about 150 officers on Saipan, 19 on Tinian, and 35 on Rota.

Aside from Arnold Seman Jr. and Vinnie Inos, the 17 other graduates from Saipan are Anthony David Santos, Eugene Dillay, Kobe Jordan C. Tomokane, Jaime Santos Toytoy, Ernest Sablan Jr., Jamie C. Omengkar, Joylee Marie T. Sakisat, Aerrol Jean B. Castro, Jay O. Charley, Denny Lee Jepen, Peter Cepeda, David Anthony S. Hosono II, Edward Cepeda Jr., Jesse Peter Attao Sablan, Eric Garrett Dela Cruz Flores, Jay Lee Laniyo, and Virolanson Secharmidel.

From Tinian, aside from Esteven Sablan, the three other new officers are Christian Masga, Mark Mapeso, and Lucio Sanchez.

From Rota, aside from Nuke Manglona, the four new officers are Edward Hocog, Henry Manglona, Fidel Anton Manglona, and Harvey Toves Atalig Jr.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres served as the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony.

Shortly before the graduation ceremony, the cadets took their oath as new officers before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

Camacho reminded the new officers that they must possess integrity and character.

“When you take this oath, you are making a choice. This oath asks something from you. It asks you to support and defend the right and laws of people,” Camacho said.

Camacho noted that a few weeks ago, a police officer was sentenced to prison for driving a police car while drunk, hitting an old woman and fleeing the accident scene, and abandoning the injured woman bleeding on the side of the road.

Last month, Camacho said, a police officer was sentenced for domestic violence for getting drunk and beating his wife, and that the wife had to be taken to the hospital.

The judge said a year ago, a police officer was sentenced for buying the illegal drug “ice” and growing marijuana.

“Look at the faces of your families and friends. Do not abuse or misuse your position. Do not bring shame on yourself, your uniform and badge,” Camacho told the new officers.

  • deoppressolibres

    “Look at the faces of your families and friends. Do not abuse or misuse your position. Do not bring shame on yourself, your uniform and badge,” Camacho told the new officers.”
    Good advice!

    Lets see, at least one that started in this class went astray before he was sworn in.
    Congratulations to those that actually have the intent to actually “Protect and Serve”. Hopefully they do not get into the prevalent drug scene within DPS and the rest of the Govt. agencies.

    BTW did this group undergo pre-employment drug testing?

