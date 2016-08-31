30 Japanese visitors sign up for Plumeria Swim

Marianas Visitors Authority has announced that 30 off-island swimmers and snorkelers from Japan have registered so far for the 2nd Annual Plumeria Swim that will be held this Saturday at Kilili Beach.

Local swimmers are urged to register early and no later than the Sept. 2 deadline. The Plumeria Swim, formerly the Saipan International Open Water Flipper Race, will bring swimmers to the historic World War II tanks in the Saipan lagoon.

“It’s all systems go for next weekend’s Plumeria Swim,” said acting MVA managing director Judy Torres. “We are in close communication with our Japan office, which is working with the swimmers coming to Saipan for the event. We’re looking forward to hosting the event at the new location, which is also more convenient for participating residents.”

Entry forms are still available on the Events Calendar at www.mymarianas.com.

The event has four race categories and welcomes swimmers with or without flippers. The cost for CNMI residents with valid I.D. is $20 for the 500m or 1,500m swim; $25 for the flipper race; and $60 per team for 2,000m relay swimming—up to four members per team. The flipper race requires swimmers to use wetsuits or life jacket and fins along with mask and snorkels.

The race will begin at 8:30am, followed by an island-style breakfast and awards ceremony at the beach. Awards will be given to overall male/female, junior male/female, and male/female by age. Mandatory orientation and the last day to register will be from 4:30pm to 5:30pm this Friday at Paseo de Marianas. Participants must be in good health with snorkeling or diving experience.

The event is jointly organized by MVA and the Community Sports Center Foundation of Japan. Additional sponsors include Japan Marine Recreation Association, Japan Recreational Diving Industry Association, Japan Scuba Association, Japan Wetsuits Manufacturers Association, University Life Sport Education Society, and Northern Mariana Diving Operators Association. Co- sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Japan Saipan Travel Association, Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, DFS, and the CNMI Division of Public Health.

For more information, visit the MVA Events Calendar at www.mymarianas.com or call MVA community projects specialist Ed Diaz at 664-3210 or email ediaz@mymarianas.com. (MVA)

