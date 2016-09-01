300 volunteers participate in ‘Day of Service’ at AMP

The staff of American Memorial Park would like to thank all the volunteers who participated in the Aug. 27 “Day of Service” park event.

On that day, over 300 community members came together to help clean up their national park and joined AMP in celebrating the 100th birthday of the National Park Service. Together volunteers cleared debris, eliminated invasive vines, beautified the memorials, and painted the parking lot and amphitheater.

Chief Ranger Jayson Tinney expressed the park’s appreciation, “We were amazed by the show of support from volunteers throughout the community! We would like to extend our special thanks to community partners from the office of Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, American Red Cross, and the CNMI Public School System AmeriCorps program for helping us to coordinate the ‘Day of Service’ activities. And also, a sincere thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who shared their Saturday with us. What a great way to celebrate the 100th birthday of the National Park Service.”

Earlier this year, conversations began between the National Park Service and Sablan’s office to plan the volunteer opportunity.

“The turnout for the Day of Service was amazing,” Sablan said, “and I’d like to thank everyone who answered the call to help restore this beautiful place. But our work is not done. It’s up to all of us as a community to help maintain our park throughout the year. We can volunteer as individuals, and with our families, friends, and community organizations in groups much smaller than 300. American Memorial Park belongs to all of us, and we can each do our part to keep it beautiful,” he added.

The Day of Service marks the first of future volunteer cleanups. To learn more about this event or other happenings at the park, please contact Ranger Brooke Nevitt at 234-7207 and 234-2020 or email brooke_nevitt@nps.gov.