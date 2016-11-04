4 Saipan beaches red-flagged

The Division of Environmental Quality has red-flagged four Saipan beaches—the Grotto Cave, Old Man by the Sea, Marine Beach, and Obyan Beach—and is advising the public not to fish or swim within 300 feet of these locations for the next 48 hours or until otherwise notified.

Samples collected from these locations contained excessive concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria (enterococci) that exceeded the CNMI Marine Water Quality Standards. (DEQ)