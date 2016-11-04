4 Saipan beaches red-flagged

By
|
Posted on Nov 04 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Division of Environmental Quality has red-flagged four Saipan beaches—the Grotto Cave, Old Man by the Sea, Marine Beach, and Obyan Beach—and is advising the public not to fish or swim within 300 feet of these locations for the next 48 hours or until otherwise notified.

Samples collected from these locations contained excessive concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria (enterococci) that exceeded the CNMI Marine Water Quality Standards. (DEQ)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Saipan beach gets red flag

Posted On Oct 13 2016
, By

Sugar Dock rehabilitation eyed

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By

DEQ is awarded $250K grant

Posted On Oct 05 2016
, By

DEQ hosts permitting program open house on Rota

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

November 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Nov. 3, 2016

Posted On Nov 03 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Nov. 1, 2016

Posted On Nov 01 2016

Community Briefs - October 25, 2016

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Life and Style

Cornerstone Church celebrates alternative Halloween

Posted On Nov 02 2016

Ayuda lines up slew of events for November

Posted On Nov 02 2016

BSI-CSR transforms Aging Office into haunted house

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Environment

BECQ comes under fire at Rotary meeting

Posted On Nov 02 2016

BECQ: Devt on Saipan affects environment

Posted On Oct 28 2016

BECQ, govt agencies collaborate with Legislature on Sugar Dock

Posted On Oct 28 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Congratulations to GCA NJSDA and NSDA October winners

Posted On Nov 03 2016

GMS’ 6th graders win at thespian competition

Posted On Nov 02 2016

Fernandez eyes overall improvement

Posted On Nov 02 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA’s Tan pushes for enhancement of Rota, Tinian

Posted On Nov 02 2016

MTEC visits Tinian Junior Senior High

Posted On Oct 31 2016

Nelson returns to MVA board

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

November 3, 2016, 9:15 PM
Showers
Showers
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 5 m/s SW
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:14 PM
sunset: 7:47 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune