5 men gang up on 3

Posted on Mar 09 2017

A man was seriously injured while two of his male friends were knocked unconscious when five men, including a juvenile armed with a baseball bat, attacked them in front of a house in Chalan Kanoa early Sunday morning.

One of the victims, Gordon Jake Phillip, was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center. He was later admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The two other victims, Anisio Sukuna and Albert Esufo, also sustained injuries, police said.

One of the suspects, Ethan James Teregeyo Calvo, 19, was taken yesterday to the Superior Court for a bail hearing on charges of aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. His bail was set at $25,000 cash. Assistant public defender Michael Sato was appointed as his counsel.

Calvo’s companions were identified as Darren Michael, Myson Paul, Hansen Rudolph, and a male juvenile. It is not clear whether the four were also arrested.

The Department of Public Safety’s central office dispatched a police officer to a reported disturbance along Gregorio Avenue in Chalan Kanoa on Sunday at 2:15am.

Medics also responded and attended to the injured victims. The responding officer saw one victim trying to make Phillip sit upright, as the latter’s eyes were rolling backward and that he was moaning in pain.

The officer saw rocks scattered along the shoulder of the road and two pools of blood near the three victims.

Sukuna’s wife told police that prior to the attack, she and her husband were seating in front of their house in Chalan Kanoa when they saw Michael chasing an unidentified man.

Upon seeing Sakuna, Michael stopped running and challenged Sakuna to a fight. As Michael and Sakuna were fighting on the road, a green car arrived. The juvenile suspect, who was the passenger of the car, got down, and helped Michael assault Sukuna.

The juvenile and Michael then got into the car and sped off.

Later that evening, Phillip and Esufo came to Sukuna’s house, where they had drinking session and talked about the fight.

Two vehicles later passed by and Michael and the juvenile shouted profanities at the victims.

The vehicles parked at the nearby Gregorio Avenue intersection. Michael walked his way to the residence of Sukuna. The juvenile and other suspects hid in the dark.

Michael allegedly deceived Sakuna that he was there to make peace. The other suspects suddenly appeared from the dark and began assaulting Phillip.

When Phillip lost consciousness, Sukuna and Esufo intervened to help Phillip. The suspects, however, attacked Sukuna and Esufo.

Sukuna’s wife picked up rocks and threw them at the suspects to scare them. The suspects allegedly only stopped assaulting the three victims when Sukuna’s wife shouted that she was calling the police.

Police said that Michael, Calvo, and the juvenile admitted participation in the beating during an interview on Monday.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
  • Andrew Christian

    these kids are starting to become a threat to the community. Better give them a longer jail sentence. what if something happens to the one in the ICU. and there’s a possibility that these people are high on drugs. and they’re not yet 21 and drinking? OMG!

  • Saipan Haole

    Sounds like business as usual in Saipan..

