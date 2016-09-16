500 Sails featured on Sunday’s ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , , ,

500 Sails Inc. president Emma Perez will share her organization’s vision to restore a maritime tradition in the Marianas by putting 500 traditional-style sailing canoes in the water by 2030. 

Perez will discuss how the vision was birthed, the organization’s current plans to begin the work quickly and cost-effectively, and most importantly, what this renaissance may mean for the Marianas, culturally, socially, and economically.

Perez’s project is supported by a Community Grant awarded to 500 Sails Inc. by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.

More information about 500 Sails Inc. is available online at http://www.500sails.org/.

“Your Humanities Half-Hour,” which airs each Sunday from 2pm to 2:30pm on Power 99, is hosted by Catherine Perry Harris. (PR)

Must Watch

