6 off to Thespians nationals

Posted on Feb 08 2017

The six middle school students representing the CNMI at the Junior Thespian Festival are, from left to righ, Amy Solomon (monologue), Frances Pliscou (duet musical), Juliet Inocencio (duet acting), Amber Liwag (duet musical), Bonnie Gio Sagana (solo musical), and Jonathan Wolf (duet acting). (Ontr)

Six middle school students from the Commonwealth will be travelling to Sacramento, California, this week to represent the islands at the Junior International Thespian Festival.

The students–all of them junior Thespian champions—will be traveling to the U.S. mainland after garnering enough ribbons to qualify for the regional competition and winning first in their category with a superior ranking among other public and private school students. The events range from monologue and duet acting to solo musical and duet musical.

The six champions are Jonathan Wolf, Bonnie Gio Sagana, Juliet Inocencio, Amber Liwag, Amy Solomon, and Frances Pliscou.

Amber Liwag and Frances Pliscou will represent the islands in duet musical. Liwag hopes to learn more about thespians and improve in her acting skills. Amy Solomon will represent in the monologue category.

Bonnie Gio Sagana, who will be returning to the festival for solo musical, told Saipan Tribune that he looks forward to challenging other competitors while making new friends.

Jonathan Wolf, who will represent the islands in duet acting with Juliet Inocencio, hopes to improve himself and win in his event. Both Sagana and Wolf attended the Junior Thespian Festival last year in February in Denison, Texas.

The Junior International Thespian Festival is considered the largest junior theatr festival in the nation. Thousands of middle school students from around the globe take part in its diverse theater categories every year.

YUUKI NISHIDA, Student Reporter Author

