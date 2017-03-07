For 6th straight year, BoG offers $10K scholarships

HAGATNA, Guam—Applications are now available for Bank of Guam’s 2017 IFIT Scholarship Program, which makes $2,000 available to five graduating high school seniors to attend a U.S.-accredited four-year college or university. The scholarship also includes a paid summer internship at the bank’s branches.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must:

1. Reside in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, or San Francisco, California;

2. Be high school seniors, Class of 2017 (copies of transcripts and SAT and/or ACT scores required);

3. Submit application by March 11, 2017, to Bank of Guam, ATTN: Communications Department;

4. Submit three letters of recommendation, two from a teacher or administrator from the student’s high school and one from a reference of choice; and

5. Submit answers to three essay questions (see brochure for additional rules), and a one-minute video clip about the applicant.

The scholarship will be available for use at any four-year U.S. accredited college or university. Up to 10 semifinalists will be selected by April 2017 and will then be required to submit additional documents, including an acceptance letter to a U.S. accredited four-year college or university. The final five recipients will be announced by June 2017.

Applications are available online at www.bankofguam.com, at all Bank of Guam branches, Customer Service Department in Hagatna Branch and the Communications Department. They have also been distributed to local and neighboring island high schools.

