70th anniversary design challenge launched

NOUMEA, New Caledonia—The Pacific Community turns 70 in 2017!

Graphic designers and artists—including amateurs, students and professionals—are invited to help the region celebrate by designing a special 70th anniversary logo.

“Seventy years is a major milestone for our international development organisation and we want people throughout the Pacific to get involved in year-long celebrations in 2017,” SPC’s Director of Strategic and Corporate Communication, Julie Marks, said.

“We’re looking for a striking 70th anniversary design to use alongside the existing Pacific Community logo, something which conveys the SPC family spirit and Pacific identity,” Ms Marks said.

The winner will see his or her logo design featured on the SPC website, social media platforms, event banners and other 70th anniversary materials that will be shared within the region and internationally.

A formal birthday celebration will take place on 28 July 2017 during the 10th Pacific Community Conference in Noumea, New Caledonia.

There is no age limit for the design competition but entrants must hail from one of the 26 country and territory members of the Pacific Community: American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, France, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Pitcairn Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, United States of America, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna.

There is an entry limit of two logo designs per person. Entries should be emailed to media@spc.int.

Please visit the SPC website for the competition entry details.

Entries close at 5pm on Oct. 14, 2016. SPC employees and their family members are ineligible to enter.

SPC was founded in 1947 and has had several name changes over the years: from the South Pacific Commission to the Secretariat of the Pacific Community, and now simply the Pacific Community, but always retaining its well-known abbreviation “SPC.” (PR)