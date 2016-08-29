8 attend Motheread/Fatheread meeting on Tinian

The CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Program conducted a Parents Trainers and Story Exploring Instructors Meeting on Tinian last Aug. 13. (Contributed Photo)

On Aug. 13, 2016, the CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Program conducted a Parents Trainers and Story Exploring Instructors Meeting on the beautiful island of Tinian.

Congratulations trainers Evelyn Evangelista, Lou Connie Mangloña, Mariana Omengkar, Lorna Lynn Hofschneider, Mary Santos, Celina Farrell, Rose Lazaro, and Marvieluz Syed. We thank you, and we appreciate you for all that you do for the CNMI volunteering for the Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s CNMI Motheread/ Fatheread Program. God bless you all! Biba, Team CNMI Motheread Fatheread!

Motheread Inc. is a nationally acclaimed private, non-profit organization that combines the teaching of literacy skills with child development and family empowerment issues. Parents and children learn to use the power of language to discover more about themselves their families, and their communities.

Motheread offers classes for both the adults and children. In adult classes, participants learn to be story readers, writers, and tellers in a group structure that supports their own sense of worth and ability. These classes are appropriate for all adults, regardless of reading ability or prior educational experience. By teaching the “why” of reading rather than just emphasizing the “how,” classes encourage parents to be reading role models for their children. For children, Story Exploring provides a structured environment for learning reading, critical-thinking, and problem solving skills. CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Program is administered by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and is conveniently located in the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

Schedules for interested Private Schools and Organizations/Agencies could be arranged by contacting Viola Deleon Guerrero, Beth Demapan, or Bryan Manabat at Tel:235-7319/989-8542/783-7678/285-9666 or E-mail: cnmimotheread@gmail.com or instagram @cnmimotheread or visit our website at https://sites.google.com/site/cnmimothereread/. (PR)

