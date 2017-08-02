‘80-pct. salary hike is problematic’

By
|
Posted on Aug 02 2017

Tag: , , ,

The $145-million fiscal year 2018 budget bill sailed through the House of Representatives on Monday on a handy vote of 17 “yeas” but failed to secure the backing of three opposition lawmakers, who questioned the inclusion of a clause that would give elected officials an 80-percent salary hike, while giving civil service employees just a 5-percent increase.

Voting against the bill—mainly because of the salary hike—were Reps. Edwin Propst (Ind-Saipan), Vinson Sablan (Ind-Saipan), and minority leader Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan).

The House minority bloc is composed of Reps. Villagomez, Propst, Sablan, Blas “BJ” Jonathan Attao (Ind-Saipan), and Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero (Ind-Saipan).

Both Villagomez and Propst questioned the legality of the pay hike.

Propst pointed out that lawmakers in the19th Legislature had a pecuniary interest when they approved to pass the law that paved the way for the pay hike since many of them knew that they were going back in the succeeding legislature, and therefore should have abstained from the vote.

Villagomez agreed with this and cited Propst’s bill, House Bill 20-39, which proposes to remove the salary increases provided in Public Law 19-83. Villagomez co-sponsored that bill.

The bill pointed out that the Advisory Commission on the Compensation for Elected Officials went beyond “the 60-day limit and failed to submit a report to the Legislature within the specified timeframe.”

“Due to their inability to act in a timeframe required by law, the Legislature finds that the increase in salaries for elected officials should be considered null and void,” stated the bill cited by Villagomez.

Sablan did not really delve too much on the legality of the salary hike. His concerns were more on the basis of the salary increase.

“I wanted [to know] if the work of the commission sufficed,” he said, questioning the basis of the salary increases.

“They did their work and made some recommendations but the report that was used to so-called ‘calculate’ the consumer price index or so was late, so there were issues with that,” said Sablan. He added that he was more focused on “how the raise was given” as opposed to the reasoning behind the raise.

“I voted no because I wasn’t satisfied with the legal interpretation of the counsel,” he added.

Ways and Means committee chair Rep. Angel Demapan (R-Saipan) said the salary hike is already a law, and the committee had a fiduciary duty to stand by and uphold the law.

“Without any litigation ordering otherwise, the Ways and Means Committee is bound to abide by the law and [PL 19-83] set those new salary scales,” he said, adding that it wasn’t necessarily his committee that recommended the increase but rather “the committee has a duty to follow the law—and that is the existing law.”

Demapan also pointed out that both Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog’s salary increases were not included in the budget proposal since Public Law 19-83 states that the increase would be implemented in the upcoming term, meaning the 2019 governor and lieutenant governor would get the increased salaries.

The 2019 governor and lieutenant governor would be compensated at $120,000 and $100,000 per annum respectively.

The budget bill indicates an increase of $30,700 for both House and Senate members while mayors of each senatorial district would get an increase of $31,800, effectively bumping legislators’ salaries to $70,000 per annum and $75,000 per annum for mayors.

The budget bill is currently awaiting adoption by the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian), before being acted upon by the Senate.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

House OK’s ban on plastic bags

Posted On Aug 01 2017
, By
1

House OKs budget with 80- pct. pay hike for lawmakers

Posted On Aug 01 2017
, By
0

House OKs $20.7M bill to pay off Mangabao, others

Posted On Jul 31 2017
, By

Fighting against the pull of history

Posted On Jul 31 2017
, By
  • Curious G.

    “Problematic” is an understatement! If approved, enjoy it while you can you greedy #£@$’s, because come election time, you will be civilians (Lord Willing). Sighting “Following the Law” is a joke! You want to play that Trump card while you procrastinated and failed to meet the reporting deadline? This hypocrisy should not go unnoticed by the voting public, who benefit Nothing. Sleep well on your new Temporpedic mattresses and goose down pillows while your “Constituents” struggle payday to payday.

  • Ioanes

    Not only is this legislation problematic but symptomatic of the aura of indispensability among pro-increase legislators. Call it arrogance.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 1, 2017

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Community Briefs - July 31, 2017

Posted On Jul 31 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

OES information out

Posted On Aug 01 2017

GES info for students, parents

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Registration for fall semester ongoing

Posted On Aug 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 2, 2017, 4:27 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 43°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune