Over 800 apply for SHEFA scholarships

Posted on Jul 27 2017

Over 800 students have applied for aid with the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program for school year 2017-2018.

According to SHEFA, 853 valid applications have been processed as of July 20, 2017.

About 293 students will be attending college off island.

Some 560 applicants will be using their grants at the Northern Mariana College.

There are also 51 students who have returned to the island to continue their studies and are applying with SHEFA for a grant.

About 475 of the applications processed by SHEFA were applications filed by incoming college freshmen, 244 by college sophomores, 60 by college juniors, 29 by college seniors, 36 by those taking up master’s degrees, and nine pursuing doctorates.

SHEFA received 395 applications from students pursuing associate degrees, 413 pursuing bachelor’s degrees, 36 pursuing master’s degrees, and nine pursuing advanced degrees.

As of July 20, SHEFA has denied 12 applications, approved 203, and 638 that are currently pending.

