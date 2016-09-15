9 Saipan beaches red-flagged

The Division of Environmental Quality has red-flagged nine Saipan beaches and is advising the public not to fish or swim within 300 feet of these locations for the next 48 hours or until otherwise notified.

Affected sites DPW Channel Bridge, Puerto Rico Dump, Smling Cove Marina, American Memorial Park, Da-Ichi Drainage, Hafa Adai Hotel, Garapan Fishing Dock, CK Dist#4 Lally 4 Beach, and San Antonio Beach.

Samples collected from these locations contained excessive concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria (enterococci) that exceeded the CNMI Marine Water Quality Standards. These bacteria can indicate the presence of human and animal waste in the water.

DEQ analyzes water samples collected from Saipan’s recreational beaches and storm drainage every Tuesday. For more information, contact DEQ at 664-8500.