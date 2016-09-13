‘9/11 changed America forever’

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Delegate Gregorio “Kilili” C. Sablan (Ind-MP) joined the entire nation in commemorating the 9/11 attacks in U.S. soil, a day that changed the lives of the American people. Images of two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center has been the most vivid memory of 9/11.

Torres, in an email statement, said U.S. nationals are reminded of the events that take place on the early morning of Sept. 11. “We recall the events that happened on this day, which will live in infamy. Where thousands of innocent lives were taken in atrocious acts done to our country.”

He said that he and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog join the nation, other U.S. territories, and their constituents in remembering the thousands of lives lost, first responders, and those who had the duty to defend the country in times of peace and conflict.

Torres added that peace should also be in the minds of everyone in remembering that tragic day that stunned the world. “May we continue to trod on until peace and security is present in every city, state, island and country on this planet.”

Sablan, on the other hand, attended a commemoration ceremony at the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. last Friday. The ceremony remembered those who died from the attacks 15 years ago and to all who gave up their lives in defending the country after that.

“We will forever remember the innocent people who perished, and the heroism of firefighters, police officers, first responders, and ordinary citizens who did everything they could to save lives and help others on that horrific day,” Sablan said in a statement sent to the Saipan Tribune.

He added that after the attacks, the CNMI mourned with their fellow Americans and like other individuals in the country responded to help aside from enlisting to the U.S. military to defend the nation.

“Many of our citizens joined the military or law enforcement out of a strong sense of patriotic duty and a desire to defend the freedom and security of our nation. Thirteen of our Red Cross volunteers were deployed to Ground Zero in Manhattan to help survivors of the attacks.”

Sablan said the CNMI even held a memorial commemoration last Sunday, a Field of Heroes ceremony where the community honored the local heroes who lend their helping hand after the attacks.

He added that 9/11 changed the U.S. forever. “But it did not break our spirits. We remain committed as ever to the ideals of liberty and equality that are the foundation of this great nation.”

“And we are grateful to all our brave men and women in military service, law enforcement, and emergency response who put their lives on the line every day to keep our country safe,” Sablan said.