IN CW-1 SCAM

9th Circuit affirms ruling that 99 aliens were victims of fraud

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has affirmed the federal’s court ruling that 99 aliens were victims of fraud by Mariano K. Pangelinan, a job placement agency owner who was slapped with a six-month prison term in 2014 for conspiring with two of his then-employees in filing petitions for CNMI-Only Transitional Worker Permits (CW-1) for some aliens that fraudulently named the company as the workers’ employer.

To qualify as a victim, a person must be “directly and approximately harmed” by the defendant’s conduct, according to the Ninth Circuit order on Tuesday signed by Chief Judge Sidney Runyan Thomas and Circuit Judges Consuelo Maria Callahan and Mary H. Murguia.

The Circuit judges said the record sufficiently establishes that the applicants were directly and proximately harmed by, and thus “victims” of Pangelinan’s deception.

The Circuit judges determined that U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona did not err in relying on circumstantial evidence to estimate the victim’s actual losses.

The Circuit judges said the record supports, and they affirm, Judge Manglona’s restitution order with respect to all but two victims who, as the U.S. government concedes and the record demonstrates, suffered actual losses of less than $810 per victim.

Manglona found that six victims suffered losses exceeding the $810 fee charged by Pangelinan. As to the remaining victims, Manglona estimated, based on interviews conducted of 22 victims and Panglinan’s own statements to the immigration authorities, that each victim lost $810.

The Circuit judges, however, found that the district court clearly erred in overestimating the losses of two victims.

Accordingly, the Circuit judges vacated Manglona’s restitution order and remanded to the district court for the limited purpose of modifying the order to reflect the smaller losses suffered by the two victims whose losses were overestimated.

In May 2014, Manglona sentenced then-71-year-old Pangelinan to six months imprisonment plus one-year of supervised release after completing the prison term, and other conditions.

The judge waived imposing the fine based on defendant’s inability to pay. Manglona later conducted a restitution hearing.

The indictment charged Pangelinan, Rosabella P. Cruz, and Helen N. Aparente with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and to defraud the U.S.

In addition, Pangelinan was charged with 17 counts of visa fraud, Cruz with 13 counts of visa fraud and one count of false statement, and Aparente with four counts of visa fraud.

Cruz pleaded guilty and was slapped with eight-month home confinement sentence. Aparente fled the CNMI.

In December 2013, Pangelinan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and to defraud the U.S. He was subsequently sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Pangelinan appealed to the Ninth Circuit, requesting to reverse the restitution order. He claimed that Judge Manglona erred in ordering him to pay restitution to 99 work visa applicants deemed to have been victims of his fraudulent acts.

In affirming in part and vacating in part, the Circuit judges said the record shows that, for a fee of $810, Pangelinan filed work visa applications with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on behalf of 99 aliens whom he purported to employ.

The Circuit judges said to create the appearance that the employment relationship was legitimate, he required applicants to sign illusory employment contracts with the business entity he owned and charged applicants sums for employment taxes even though they did not perform work for the company or earn wages from it.

Pangelinan reassured them that their compliance was essential to the application process.

The Circuit judges cited that the record shows that during the conspiracy, Pangelinan admitted to an immigration service agent that he did not employ any of the applicants he assisted, and disregarded the warning he received from the agent that his conduct was illegal.

Based on this evidence, the judges said, they reject Pangelinan’s contention that the applicants were participants in his scheme.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

CNMI looking at ways to ‘control’ CW-1 cap

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

Man who got 15-year jail term over ‘ice’ shipment appeals to 9th Circuit

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By

Cheers, jeers on USCIS decision

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Federal prosecutor assures plural pronouns to be used appropriately

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2016, 8:55 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 m/s NW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune