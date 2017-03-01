9th Circuit judges junk NMDC bid to intervene

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2017

Tag: , , ,

The U.S. Court of Appeals denied yesterday an indigenous group’s bid to intervene in a case that seeks to reverse an earlier federal court ruling that voters who are not of Northern Marianas descent must have the opportunity to vote on any initiative to amend Article 12.

Appeals court judges denied the Northern Marianas Descent Corp.’s petition as moot.

Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas and judges Consuelo M. Callahan and Mary H. Murgia issued the order.

The judges awarded John H. Davis Jr. attorney’s fees and costs amounting to $16,237.

The Circuit judges ordered the Commonwealth Election Commission and its commissioners to pay the sum, $16,237, to Davis’ lawyer, Jeanne H. Rayphand.

In December 2016, the Ninth Circuit judges affirmed U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s landmark decision in 2014.

In a 51-page decision issued in May 2014, Manglona ruled that “Northern Marianas descent”—as defined in Section 4 of Article 12 of the CNMI Constitution—is a racial classification. Under federal law, it may not serve as the basis for preventing otherwise qualified voters from voting on proposed amendments to Article 12, she said.

“Even if Northern Marianas descent were not a racial classification, it would be unconstitutional to deny non-NMDs the right to vote on Article 12 initiatives because the restriction is not narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling state purpose,” Manglona had said.

Manglona issued the ruling in favor of Davis, a registered voter in the CNMI who sued the Commonwealth Election Commission, its chairperson and executive director, and then-CNMI governor Eloy S. Inos, so he could vote on any initiative to amend Article 12.

Article 12 restricts landownership in the CNMI to persons of NMD. Article 18 Section 5(c) prohibits qualified voters who are not NMDs from voting on Article 12 initiatives.

CEC and co-defendants, through the Office of the Attorney General, appealed Manglona’s ruling to the Ninth Circuit.

NMDC, headed by the lieutenant governor’s chief of staff, John D. Gonzales, filed petitions to intervene in Davis’ lawsuit and seek a rehearing en back or by the full Ninth Circuit.

The NMDC stated that in an effort to present their profound reactions to this issue, NMDC members consider that it is vitally important to inform the government about this compelling issue and seek its support.

NMDC noted the “lack of action” by the Attorney General’s Office, which decided not to challenge the Ninth Circuit ruling.

At the Ninth Circuit hearing, assistant attorney general Charles Edmond Brasington argued for CEC and co-defendants. Rayphand argued for Davis. Attorney Joseph Horey argued for the NMDC.

MD: The U.S. Court of Appeals denies an group’s bid to intervene in a case to reverse an earlier court ruling that voters who are not of Northern Marianas descent should be able to vote on any initiative to amend Article 12.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Appeals court reverses ruling in Ramsey’s lawsuit

Posted On Mar 02 2017
, By

NMHC sees huge drop in delinquencies

Posted On Feb 20 2017
, By
2

NMDC wants case reheard by appellate court

Posted On Feb 03 2017
, By

Transfer of interest in lot where Anaks is located is restrained

Posted On Jan 12 2017
, By
  • captain

    No matter what side you are on in this issue, this similar issued had been tested in Hawaii years ago all the way up to the Supreme court.
    Although I am not impressed with this first elected AG”s performance, who is a retired Judge, I did agree on his decision not to challenge Ramona’s ruling as there was precedence for her decision.
    If the AG had of challenged her ruling it would have expended unnecessary resources.

    But why is the AG office involved in this case to the supreme court that was brought by this private group?

    I also am slightly surprised with this 9th circuit decision as abut 80% of their decisions are usually against the precedence of many cases and ultimately overturned. I guess that in this case they actually read and understood the US Supreme courts decision past.

  • Mamaya Na Lang

    Does it really matter? The number of NMD individuals far our number those who are not.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2017

Posted On Mar 02 2017

Community Briefs - March 1, 2017

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Community Briefs - February 28, 2017

Posted On Feb 28 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Bordallo nominates Guam students to military academies

Posted On Mar 01 2017

IT&E donates $3,500 to NMC golf tourney

Posted On Mar 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2017, 8:49 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:33 PM
sunset: 7:24 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune