A bunch of questions

Posted on Sep 30 2016

Do you ever wonder if you elect the person of your choice, really know how to make things better?

Do you ever wonder what they have done?

Do you ever wonder if they are lying or not?

I’m sick and tired of those mean high-salary supporters that go around and bully low-salary supporters and never have I seen what accomplishments they did? I wonder if they are not ashamed if we ask them what did you do to deserve so much of our tax dollars.

Last 2014, we all went through so much hardship from the 25 percent Retirement cut, the CUC, the Medical referral, and the scholarship. I wonder if anyone remembers that.

Today with these leaders those things are getting back up. Do you think we should change the incumbent candidates? If you say yes, better come up with a better solutions, because on general election we are going to remind you about it.

Thank you mayor and governor for the staff development workshop your providing the government employees. Can you also, ask your Cabinet or those you’re paying a huge amount of tax dollars to make a report to this community of their accomplishment since they are getting paid with a huge amount of dollars from our tax, I believe they owe us that.

Winfreda Atalig
Via email

