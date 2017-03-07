Addiction

Addiction is characterized by:

A. Inability to consistently Abstain;
B. Impairment in Behavioral control;
C. Craving; or increased “hunger” for drugs or rewarding experiences;
D. Diminished recognition of significant problems with one’s behaviors and interpersonal relationships; and
E. A dysfunctional Emotional response.

“In addiction there is a significant impairment in executive functioning, which manifests in problems with perception, learning, impulse control, compulsivity, and judgment.”

And “[p]ersistent risk and/or recurrence of relapse, after periods of abstinence, is another fundamental feature of addiction.”

“[A]ddiction can cause disability or premature death, especially when left untreated or treated inadequately.”

“As in other health conditions, self-management, with mutual support, is very important in recovery from addiction. Peer support such as that found in various “self-help” activities is beneficial in optimizing health status and functional outcomes in recovery.”

“Recovery from addiction is best achieved through a combination of self-management, mutual support, and professional care provided by trained and certified professionals.”

(The foregoing information was obtained from ASAM American Society of Addiction Medicine, http://www.asam.org/quality-practice/definition-of-addiction.)

Commonly abused drugs
“Most drugs of abuse can alter a person’s thinking and judgment, leading to health risks, including addiction, drugged driving, and infectious diseases. Most drugs could potentially harm an unborn baby…”

Some of the most commonly abused drugs include: alcohol, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

For some drugs, there are no FDA-approved medications to treat the addiction and therefore treatment options consist of behavioral therapies, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and contingency management or motivation incentives.

In the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, we often hear about alcohol addiction and methamphetamine addiction and the effect on family and friends and the community as a whole.

The effect of alcohol varies from person to person, depending on how much and how often the person drinks, and the age, health, and family history of the person. Although drinking alcohol is itself not necessarily a problem, drinking too much can cause a range of consequences and increase one’s risk for a variety of problems.

Methamphetamine is an extremely addictive stimulant drug. “Short-term health effects include increased wakefulness and physical activity, decreased appetite, and increased blood pressure and body temperature. …Long-term health effects include risk of contracting HIV and hepatitis; severe dental problems (“meth mouth”); intense itching, leading to skin sores from scratching; violent behavior; and paranoia…[and] “[w]hen people stop taking it, withdrawal symptoms can include anxiety, fatigue, severe depression, psychosis, and intense drug cravings.”

(This information was provided by National Institute on Drug Abuse, www.drugabuse.gov/drugs-abuse.)

For substance abuse prevention or treatment services in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, contact the Community Guidance Center, Navy Hill, Saipan, by telephone at 323-6560 or email at www.chcc.gov.mp.

The Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. pursues legal, administrative and other appropriate remedies to protect and advocate for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities. For more information, contact NMPASI at 235-7273/4 [voice], 235-7275 [fax], or 235-7278 [tty]. (Jeanne Rayphand, Special to the Saipan Tribune)

  • RussMason

    A key component for a recovering drug addict is to take high doses of vitamin C (the powder, dissolved in water or juice). Vitamin C (in doses of 4,000mg twice a day) can go a long way to remove toxins in the body. Because a person has stopped taking drugs does not mean that the residue is not still present in the person’s body. That is why detoxification is so important. Best of all vitamin C powder is inexpensive (around $15.00 per pound (454 grams) and is non-toxic.

