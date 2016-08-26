Addressing slow health progress across Pacific

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

AUCKLAND, New Zealand—The Pacific is struggling to confront a widening gap with the rest of the world in terms of progressing health despite overall improvement across the region.

This was a clear message by Pacific Community Director General Dr. Colin Tukuitonga, to regional health professionals while delivering his keynote address at the Pasifika Medical Association 20th Anniversary Conference in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday.

“If we draw attention to life expectancy, many countries in our region are displaying continued improvement. On the same note, a number of Pacific Island countries have experienced plateau over the last 20 years with no sustained improvement in life expectancy and this is cause for serious concern,” Tukuitonga said.

“This has been the case in one of the larger Pacific Island countries for approximately 25 years for instance. Life expectancy for males and females have plateaued at 64 years and 69 years respectively due to premature adult mortality which is likely a result of the devastating impact of non-communicable diseases. In another Pacific country the figures are even more alarming with males expected to live to their mid-fifties and females around 60 years old,” Tukuitonga added.

Referring to the 2014 Mortality Trends in Pacific Island States report produced by the Pacific Community (SPC), Tukuitonga noted that infant mortality as well as under five mortality in the region have also registered commendable improvement with most Pacific Island countries displaying a consistent decline.

However, the report also revealed instances of infant mortality rates and under five mortality rates at unacceptable levels compared to expected norms, with countries such as Papua New Guinea and Kiribati recording greater than 40 deaths per 1000 live births despite a consistent downward trend.

“We’re making strides but if we are to achieve our healthy islands vision for the Pacific, we need strong leadership, accountability and investment. We also cannot ignore the basics which are essential for healthy and productive communities such as access to clean water which is still a problem for many small Pacific Island countries and territories,” Tukuitonga said.

“It is also critical for us as health professionals to draw from each other’s expertise and experiences and work together to improve the health and wellbeing of people in our region and I commend the Pasifika Medical Association for facilitating this space.

“The association is positioned to build leadership and strengthen public health capacity, encourage reporting and accountability which are vital for informing and strengthening health policies and strategies and can play an important role in supporting health advocacy across the Pacific,” he said.

The Pasifika Medical Association is a network of more than 800 Pacific health professionals that are working collaboratively to strengthen Pacific health workforce capacity and capability as well as meet the health needs of Pacific people in the region. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Committing to support Heritage Month festivities

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Need to lose weight?

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

Rule proposed to enhance protections for Hawaiian spinner dolphins

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By
0

New underwater robotic vehicle tested in Guam

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:12 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune