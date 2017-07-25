Ahead of the times

By
|
Posted on Jul 25 2017

Tag: , , ,

I have always dwelled “ahead of the times” and it is truly a blessing to have this talent. But too many people have chosen to do all they can to make sure my talents were not used to help the CNMI, thus my only resolve was to tell them “I told you so”! For those readers who have followed my writings, you already know that I wrote about the need to end double-dipping years ago when the Retirement Fund died, so ending double-dipping is really another “I told you so” for me. In fact, I’m sure the governor will even confirm the proposed plan I presented him months ago to end double-dipping and to initiate a repatriation program.

Why did it take all these years for the Legislature to finally act is my question and are they going to get it right? We should have been trying to put retirees back into the workforce a long time ago, given the CW crisis. But ending double-dipping alone is not enough. I know retirees are praying there are no “ifs, buts or ands” to the law. Retirees should be able to continue receiving their retirement pensions for life without any penalties, especially when we are all penalized for life by the Social Security Administration for having been a member of the Retirement Fund!

Our leaders also need to be aware that ending the double-dipping and not having a plan to repatriate the many retirees who have started new careers in the mainland could be a challenge. Many retirees left because of the double-dipping law and you can bet they are not in a hurry to make the sacrifices to return if they have to pay their airfare and they don’t even have a guaranteed job. The CNMI must establish a repatriation program that is more than justifiable for the Department of the Interior to fund, given the pressure we are getting from the feds about our CWs. It’s clearly a give-and-take issue the feds can’t deny and must support.

I can only pray this won’t fall on deaf ears in the Legislature again because it’s another outsider suggestion. It may be as simple as a joint resolution with the governor’s support to convince Interior to support and fund a repatriation plan that will surely help to repatriate locals, eliminating some of our dependency upon CWs while refurbishing family ties and strengthening the cultural fabric of the CNMI.

Ending double-dipping is also critical if we go ahead and legalize marijuana in a timely fashion because every day we wait is another day late for progress and prosperity. The legalization legislation that I worked on is now with the senator and the bill requires “only U. S. citizens to work in the cannabis industry(s).” We will need a lot of the retired people in the mainland who have experience in the cannabis industries to return, not to mention the other jobs in both public and private that they can fill. While I must commend the governor for his effort to hire more of our youth and to avoid hiring retirees because of the double-dipping law, we do need to open more doors for our youth who will surely take over one day. However, wisdom dictates there needs to be a balance between the old and the new as there is no substitute for “experience and wisdom” that only comes with age! So, to a large degree, retirees are still needed in government agencies, especially those agencies that have already gone public about their need for professional employees.

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman, Saipan

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

Samoan hospital debacle raises concerns of other insular areas

Posted On Jul 27 2017
, By

Labor: Differences in findings hinder progress

Posted On Jul 27 2017
, By
0

Zarinae off to London next month

Posted On Jul 27 2017
, By

27 years of protecting civil rights of people with disabilities

Posted On Jul 27 2017
, By
  • Ioanes

    Redundancy!

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Community Briefs - July 25, 2017

Posted On Jul 25 2017

Community Briefs - July 24, 2017

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

MINA names winner of marine debris competition

Posted On Jul 19 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SVES disseminates important info

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Proposal to allow HS students to eat lunch outside cafeteria nixed

Posted On Jul 24 2017

11 CNMI schools recognized nationally

Posted On Jul 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

July 27, 2017, 3:40 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 41°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 4 m/s W
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 5:58 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune