Air Assault Training on Tinian set today

This is to advise the people of Tinian and the general public, that the military, as part of their exercise will be conducting an Air Assault Training today, Sept. 20, from 2pm to 12 midnight. The west side of runway Able and Baker at Northfield as well as the Japanese Air Ops Buildings will be blocked off during the exercise. Access to the bunkers will be available all day from the east side of runway Able and up through the central taxiway.

