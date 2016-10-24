Air force training at Warning Area 517

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. Air Force will conduct training at Warning Area 517

on Oct. 24-28 from 8am to 8pm. The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the date and times indicated.

W-517 is activated south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. All vessels are advised to remain clear of W-517 south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. Santa Rosa Reef and Galvez Bank are open for public use. W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.