Air force training at Warning Area 517

By
|
Posted on Oct 24 2016

Tag: , ,

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. Air Force will conduct training at Warning Area 517
on Oct. 24-28 from 8am to 8pm. The general public, especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are advised to stay clear of the areas during the date and times indicated.

W-517 is activated south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. All vessels are advised to remain clear of W-517 south of latitude 12° 40’ 00″N. Santa Rosa Reef and Galvez Bank are open for public use. W-517 is an irregular shaped polygon comprising of 14,000 nautical square miles of airspace that begins south of Guam and extends south-southwest in international waters. W-517 supports surface and aerial gunnery, missiles, and laser exercises.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Marshals seized only $595.84 from HKE’s bank accounts

Posted On Oct 24 2016
, By

On healthcare rationing

Posted On Oct 24 2016
, By

Local carriers dodge Samsung Note 7 bullet

Posted On Oct 21 2016
, By

PH mobile consular outreach this October

Posted On Oct 21 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 14, 2016

Posted On Oct 14 2016

Life and Style

NMI Humanities Council to celebrate 25th anniversary

Posted On Oct 21 2016

‘Arts for Independence’ fundraiser set

Posted On Oct 21 2016

‘RWM poised to influence regional gaming market’

Posted On Oct 21 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

NMC regent Deleon Guerrero is elected to ACCT regional group

Posted On Oct 21 2016

BOE searching for new commissioner

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Johoku High School students visit MBA

Posted On Oct 20 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA: Crimes vs tourists dropping

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Autumn festival highlight of tour

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Taiwan agents inspect NMI

Posted On Oct 19 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 23, 2016, 9:04 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:10 PM
sunset: 7:52 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune