Air Supply to perform in charity concert in Guam

Posted on Nov 25 2016

One of the most popular duets in the ’80s, Air Supply, is set to do a concert at the University of Guam’s Fieldhouse in Mangilao this Dec. 1. A portion of the proceeds would benefit the Guam Salvation Army, Guam’s Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, and the Joint Enlisted Awards Banquet.

The concert, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm on Dec. 1, is hosted by a partnership of Resorts World Manila, an integrated resort in the Philippines, and Ideal Advertising, a multidiscipline creative advertising agency in Guam.

The Australian duo—consisting of British-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock—is expected to perform for 3,000 people.

Air Supply was formed in 1975 in Australia and has chart-topping hits in the early ’80s, such as 1983’s hit, Making Love Out of Nothing at All, 1980’s Lost in Love, and 1982’s Even the Nights Are Better, to name a few.

Gary Sung, owner and creative director of Ideal Advertising, is excited about the concert particularly since “portions of the proceeds to benefit the Salvation Army.”

Sung owes it to Resorts World Manila and sponsors from Guam for the event.

“All this wouldn’t be possible without our partner Resorts Word Manila and our local sponsors that include Guam Autospot GMC, Budlight/Grey Goose, Bank of Guam, 76/Circle K, Cherry Media, Tri Vision, Sorensen Media Group, Shooting Star Productions, Dial Rent-to-Own, American Music, and Hyatt Regency Guam,” he said.

VIP and VVIP tickets are already sold out, leaving only general admission tickets to be sold.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/air-supply-live-on-guam-tickets-29007814153 for ticket prices and info.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

