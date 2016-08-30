Ajisen Ramen Opening

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2016

PHOTOS By JON PEREZ and DONNA RIVERA

    I might say that was the worst experience of any restaurant on Saipan. Soup spoon was dusty. Tray for food was wet and oily when I tried to move it. Soup is made of instant base and unfortunately I saw crumbs that didn’t dissolve. I was exited to try Asian noodles, but realize that I was served just a regular pasta. Also undercooked chicken had a terrible taste and terrible texture: impossible to bite and chew it. But the worst thing I had was a thick oil covering my drink. And imagine eating there and chasing flies away… I do not recommend to go there, because even employees are not trained well to welcome and offer menu or even check if everything is fine.btw, restaurant is very stingy with napkins….what a disappointment to find out that restaurant just opened and they ran out of some dishes and drinks

