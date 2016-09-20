Alien charged for allegedly misrepresenting he’s entering CNMI for vacation

An alien was charged in federal court for attempting to enter the U.S. by misrepresenting that he was entering the CNMI for purposes of vacation.

The information charged Yue Qiu with one count of illegal entry.

Qiu was summoned to appear in the U.S. District Court for the NMI today, Tuesday, at 9am. The court appointed attorney Bruce Berline as counsel for the defendant.

A Homeland Security Investigations agent served the summon on the defendant at HSI Office on Saipan on Thursday. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona issued the summon shortly after the U.S. government filed the information.

According to the information, on Thursday, Sept. 15, Qiu, an alien, “attempted to enter and obtained entry into the U.S. by a willfully false and misleading representation.”

Qiu allegedly misrepresented that he was entering the CNMI for purposes of vacation.

No other details were provided in the information.