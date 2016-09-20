Alien charged for allegedly misrepresenting he’s entering CNMI for vacation

By
|
Posted on Sep 20 2016

Tag: , , ,

An alien was charged in federal court for attempting to enter the U.S. by misrepresenting that he was entering the CNMI for purposes of vacation.

The information charged Yue Qiu with one count of illegal entry.

Qiu was summoned to appear in the U.S. District Court for the NMI today, Tuesday, at 9am. The court appointed attorney Bruce Berline as counsel for the defendant.

A Homeland Security Investigations agent served the summon on the defendant at HSI Office on Saipan on Thursday. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona issued the summon shortly after the U.S. government filed the information.

According to the information, on Thursday, Sept. 15, Qiu, an alien, “attempted to enter and obtained entry into the U.S. by a willfully false and misleading representation.”

Qiu allegedly misrepresented that he was entering the CNMI for purposes of vacation.
No other details were provided in the information.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Are 902 talks a waste of time and money?

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

BECQ, BSI agree to settlement of enforcement actions

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

MVA taken aback by proposed Senate budget cuts

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By
0

Paul Jacoulet art exhibit opens at T Galleria

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 20, 2016, 1:24 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:14 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune