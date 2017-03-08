Allison graduates from basic military training

By
|
Posted on Mar 08 2017

Tag: , , ,
Ryan L. Allison

Ryan L. Allison

U.S. Air Force airman Ryan L. Allison recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Allison completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Allison is the son of Debra-Ann Rosario and nephew of Jennifer and Kimo-John Rosario, all of Saipan. He is also the cousin of Joseph-Kimo Mafnas.

The airman graduated in 2016 from Marianas High School.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Celebrating 31 years of friendship

Posted On Mar 07 2017
, By
0

NAVFAC Marianas commander gives construction update

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
0

Naval Base Guam hosts ‘sailor for a day’

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
0

Late NI mayor Aldan is laid to rest

Posted On Feb 28 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Community Briefs - March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA Eagles keep soaring high

Posted On Mar 08 2017

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 8, 2017, 7:58 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:29 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune