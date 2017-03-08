Allison graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force airman Ryan L. Allison recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Allison completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Allison is the son of Debra-Ann Rosario and nephew of Jennifer and Kimo-John Rosario, all of Saipan. He is also the cousin of Joseph-Kimo Mafnas.

The airman graduated in 2016 from Marianas High School.