Also recommends passage of bill allowing tax credits donation to judiciary society

By
Posted on Aug 25 2016

The House Committee on Ways and Means has okayed a bill to allow educational tax credits for donations made to the Northern Marianas Judiciary Historical Society, which runs programs like the High School Mock Trial competition and the Attorney General’s Cup.

The Ways and Means Committee, in recommending the bill for passage in an Aug. 8 report, found that NMHS is non-profit corporation established in 2003 and qualifies under tax code as an educational and charitable organization.

“Allowing for the Northern Marianas Judiciary Historical Society to be included in the list of institutions and organizations [eligible for tax credits] will allow for the contributors to receive the tax credit and allow for the historical society to continue providing for such programs and competitions,” the committee said in its four-page report on House Bill 19-173, which is authored by Rep. Vinson Sablan (Ind-Saipan).

Current law establishes a “Educational Tax Credit,” a nonrefundable tax credit, to “qualified educational institutions” provided by law, which include the Public School System, the Northern Marianas College, the Commonwealth Museum of History and Culture, the Northern Marianas Islands Council for Humanities, and the Northern Marianas Sports Association, among others.

NMHS provides programs like Judges in the Classroom Program, Judiciary Pre-Law program, the Ta Fan Eskuela (Let’s Go to School) outreach program to provide school supplies for needy students in public schools, the Law and the Freshman Legislator Seminar, and also sponsors the Law Week Essay and Poster competitions.

Dennis B. Chan | Reporter
Dennis Chan covers education, environment, utilities, and air and seaport issues in the CNMI. He graduated with a degree in English Literature from the University of Guam. Contact him at dennis_chan@saipantribune.com.

