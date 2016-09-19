American Red Cross launches Hero Care app

Free app puts Red Cross services at the fingertips of military and veteran communities
Last Friday the American Red Cross unveils the new Hero Care mobile application. This free app is designed to help members of the military, veterans and their families identify and access both emergency and non-emergency Red Cross services from anywhere in the world.

“When an emergency happens, accurate information, easy access to services and time are of the essence, especially for military families,” said John Hirsh, executive director. “That’s why the Red Cross has designed the new Hero Care App—whether you’re the parent of a child joining the military, a military member, a military spouse or a veteran, the Hero Care App will connect your vital services and guide you to valuable resources that will help alleviate stress during emergencies and provide important information right at your fingertips.”

Some the important features of the app include:

• Request Red Cross emergency services including an emergency message or assistance with emergency travel or emergency financial aid.

• Securely and easily access information about their service member in the case of an emergency, including updated information as they move or change duty assignments.

• Access non-emergency Red Cross behavioral health assistance including financial assistance and free local workshops for military kids and spouses.

• Find local resources and information provided by trusted community partners like Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Blue Star Families, Military Child Education Coalition, United Way, Goodwill, Easter Seals, and others.

• Locate information on key government resources such as MilitaryOneSource, VA Benefits and Services, Department of Labor VETS, the VA Caregiver Support Program, and SAMSHA Community Health Support Services.

Content in the Hero Care App is available in both English and Spanish, and the call center is staffed 24/7 with multi-lingual translation services.

The Hero Care App is available to download for free in app stores, by texting ‘GETHEROCARE’ to 90999 or by clicking on the following link from a mobile device http://3cu.be/sharehc .

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Must Watch

