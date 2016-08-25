AMP invites everyone to #FindYourPark

DURING CENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY MONTH

The National Park Service invites visitors of all ages to join in the celebration of its 100th birthday throughout the month of August. With special events across the country, and free admission to all 412 national parks from Aug. 25 through Aug. 28, the NPS is encouraging everyone to #FindYourPark/#EncuentraTuParque for the centennial.

“August—our birthday month—will be a nationwide celebration of national parks, and we’re inviting everyone to the party,” said National Park Service Director Jonathan B. Jarvis. “We like to think that we look pretty good for 100, and with so many events and activities to commemorate this milestone, we hope all Americans will join us to celebrate the breathtaking landscapes and inspiring history in our nation’s parks and public lands. Whether it is in a distant state or in your own community, there are hundreds of ways and places to find your park!”

Special events

To help NPS celebrate, spend some time at American Memorial Park. Visit our memorials, walk through history at our Visitor Center or participate in these activities:

• Sunday Story Time—Sundays, for the month of August (1pm-2pm pm), children are invited to come and read Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes by Eleanor Coerr. After the reading, join us making paper cranes to send to the Children’s Peace Memorial in Hiroshima, Japan.

• Day of Service—Saturday, Aug. 27 (7am-11 am)—In partnership with the office of Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, volunteers from American Red Cross, the CNMI Public School System AmeriCorps program volunteers, and members of the public will assist with a variety of park projects. Volunteers should wear closed toe shoes, sunscreen, and hats! You can register to participate at the Red Cross, Congressman Sablan’s office, or the American Memorial Park Visitor Center located in Garapan. For more information please contact Ranger Brooke Nevitt at 234-7207 x 2020 or email brooke_nevitt@nps.gov.

Find your park to celebrate the centennial

On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act that created the National Park Service “to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for future generations.”

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of that moment and to look ahead to the next 100 years, in early 2015 the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation launched the Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque movement. Inspiring people from all backgrounds to celebrate and support America’s national parks and community-based programs, #FindYourPark/#EncuentraTuParque invites people to discover and share their own unique connections to our nation’s natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history.

About NPS

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 409 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter at www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube at www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.

