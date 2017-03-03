Ana Igitol turns 103

The family of Ana L. Igitol, who fondly calls her “Na,” is celebrating her 103rd birthday today, March 3, 2017.

In her lifetime, Igitol, who has 14 children, 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, has survived a world war, the death of eight children, and anxiety over her husband’s war-related injury.

Her son, Pete L. Igitol, said his mom’s oldest memory was about surviving a shipwreck while coming from the Eastern Caroline to Saipan.

He attributes her long life to hard work (she farms, fishes, bakes, etc.), the love of her family, and her cheerful attitude and care for others.

Pete L. Igitol said that religion, education, family, and discipline (respect, good moral character, etc.) are most important to his mother.

Growing up with her, Peter L. Igitol remembers his mom as compassionate, kind, caring, and her love for baking.

“[She] bakes to sell at a store in Tanapag, but gives away half to people she meets on the way to the store,” he stated in an email message.

He also remembers her love for baseball (her husband played catcher for the Tanapag team).

“The two of them are always the first at the ballfield and the last to leave, rain or shine!” his email said.

Her love to discipline erring children also brings up a lot of memories for Pete Igitol.

“I was the wild one…she would chase me around the house and ends up crying when she cannot catch up… I would stop and let her give me the belt…ouch!” he laughs.

Another son, David L. Igitol, gives credit to his mom’s “cooking” skills.

“I cooked right alongside her, for the family, every free time I got. She would always cook a lot of food and her reasoning was so that there’s food to offer should anyone come to visit. Food was the way to their hearts. I thank her for the cooking lessons and, though I hardly cook now, I still can cook for my family,” he said in an email response to a series of questions.

Her daughter, Delfina I. Russell, who resides in Michigan with her husband Stanley, said: “One thing that stands out for me was when she was about 68, she decided to go to adult school so she can learn how to speak English. She completed her studies with highest honors. She wanted to be the role model for her children; education was big for both my parents; [she] taught us that making sacrifices for the family will pay off in the end. She is our supermom!”

Another daughter, Rose L. Igitol, said: “I thank our heavenly Father, for giving us such a beautiful set of parents. Their strong belief in their faith, culture, respect and love of family are just some of the values that made our parents who they were, and is, now. Since my father’s passing in 1998, Na has held up these values, forever strong, and her presence with us, at this tender age of 103, is only testimonial that these values and beliefs will be around us for a long time still.

Rose Igitol said that having her mother live with her in 2007 “has been such a blessing. Not only do family and friends offer prayers for Na, they offer them for us, too, and we are very, very grateful. Visits from Pali James, Tony, and Linda for blessings, communion and prayers have given us the strength, the patience and the will to be of service to our mother.”

One of her granddaughters, Melvina M. Igitol, said:

“Today is an awesome day, having to celebrate my Grandma’s 103rd birthday with her…I want to thank her for my upbringing. Na is one awesome, strong, and determined woman! Words just cannot express how grateful I am for her. She has been such an inspiration in my life and has helped shape me into the person I am today.”

Melvina Igitol said her grandmother taught her to love and embrace life in its entirety, both life’s pleasures and trials. “I am so incredibly blessed and thankful that I still have her in my life.”

Growing up, Melvina M. Igitol remembers how it was like living under her grandmother and grandfather’s roof. She recalls how they would take her everywhere they went—church, fishing, crop harvesting, family visits, baseball games, shopping (she called it “special treats”)—and she enjoyed every moment of them.

“Na [is a] wonderful and loving woman. …As we rejoice and reminisce in the blissful years of this incredible woman’s life, we also ask God to bless and embrace her. I love you Na and I wish you the happiest birthday ever,” she said.

Another one of Ana Igitol’s granddaughters, Tara I. Pangelinan, remembers her grandmother’s stories about World War II. She said her grandmother remembers the people she knew. Igitol told her about how she ran for her life to find safety from the bombings and how she stayed in the bunkers, worrying about her children.

Pangelinan suggests that her grandmother’s diet and way of life are big contributors to her long life. “Now, the love, faith and commitment of her family to continue to care for her, even if doctors gave up” is what contributes to her long life.

She had the biggest and most generous heart, said Pangelinan. “She opened her home to everyone. She loved and cared for her family and raised us to love, respect and support the family.”

Pangelinan loved growing up with her grandmother. She said Igitol made sure she had what she needed by going fishing, clamming and farming vegetables and animals.

“It was awesome,” said Pangelinan. “Having meriendas of baked goodies under the mango tree. [It was] very modest living but we were very happy.”

Pangelinan believes her grandmother’s biggest ordeals were the war and the deaths of her children. Still, Igitol loved her life with her husband, Pangelinan said, and believes Igitol would not change anything about her life.