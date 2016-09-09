Another sexual abuse of a minor case on Rota

There’s another case of sexual abuse of a minor on Rota.

This time, a 64-year-old Coastal Resources Management retiree was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on several occasions.

Manases Masga Manglona Sr. was served with an arrest warrant in Teneto Village on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. He was then taken to the Department of Corrections in Susupe, Saipan.

At a hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho appointed assistant public defender Tillman Clark as counsel for Manglona and maintained the $50,000 cash bail.

Camacho denied Clark’s motion to allow the defendant to post $5,000 cash or 10 percent of the $50,000 cash bail.

Preliminary hearing will be on Sept. 13 at 1:30pm. Arraignment will be on Sept. 26 at 9am.

Rota Department of Public Safety Police Detective Shaw Clay DLC Taisacan stated in his report that DPS Central received a call on Tuesday morning from a principal of a school on Rota about a sexual abuse of a minor case.

Taisacan said investigation showed that the victim confessed to a teacher that Manglona has been sexually abusing her and that she wants it to stop.

Taisacan said during an interview with a police officer, the girl recalled that the last time Manglona sexually abused her was last July.

The girl said she was so scared to tell anyone about it.

The girl also recalled that Manglona sexually abused her last April 17 at the abandoned Pao-Pao Hotel building in Liyo. She said other incidents happened at a house.

Taisacan said during an interview, the mother stated that she did not have a clue what was going on with her daughter and Manglona.

Manglona has a prior criminal misdemeanor convictions in 1977 and 1981, according to court records.