Another sexual abuse of a minor case on Rota

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: ,

There’s another case of sexual abuse of a minor on Rota.

This time, a 64-year-old Coastal Resources Management retiree was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on several occasions.

Manases Masga Manglona Sr. was served with an arrest warrant in Teneto Village on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. He was then taken to the Department of Corrections in Susupe, Saipan.

At a hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho appointed assistant public defender Tillman Clark as counsel for Manglona and maintained the $50,000 cash bail.

Camacho denied Clark’s motion to allow the defendant to post $5,000 cash or 10 percent of the $50,000 cash bail.

Preliminary hearing will be on Sept. 13 at 1:30pm. Arraignment will be on Sept. 26 at 9am.

Rota Department of Public Safety Police Detective Shaw Clay DLC Taisacan stated in his report that DPS Central received a call on Tuesday morning from a principal of a school on Rota about a sexual abuse of a minor case.

Taisacan said investigation showed that the victim confessed to a teacher that Manglona has been sexually abusing her and that she wants it to stop.

Taisacan said during an interview with a police officer, the girl recalled that the last time Manglona sexually abused her was last July.

The girl said she was so scared to tell anyone about it.

The girl also recalled that Manglona sexually abused her last April 17 at the abandoned Pao-Pao Hotel building in Liyo. She said other incidents happened at a house.

Taisacan said during an interview, the mother stated that she did not have a clue what was going on with her daughter and Manglona.

Manglona has a prior criminal misdemeanor convictions in 1977 and 1981, according to court records.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Ex-convict gets 1 year in prison for stealing car and violating probation

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Habitual offender moves for mistrial of theft case

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Man allegedly catches girlfriend with new boyfriend, breaks into her room with machete

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Probable cause found against Rota cop in sexual abuse of minor girl

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2016, 9:07 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune