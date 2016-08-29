APASEEM announces Call for Presentations for annual meeting

The Asia Pacific Academy of Sciences, Science Education, and Environmental Management is presently putting forth this Call for Presentations for its upcoming annual meeting. APASEEM is also pleased to encourage regional scientists, science teachers, and resource managers to contribute announcements via our website, at www.apaseem.org. Please help us distribute this announcement widely to all on your professional contacts list.

In keeping with tradition, APASEEM will be using the week before Thanksgiving for the presentation’s conference. The date(s) scheduled are Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday Nov. 16, and if needed, Thursday, Nov. 17. As in the past, we are reserved to hold the event at the American Memorial Park Auditorium, which seats up to 112 people.

All interested science and environmental professionals—and teachers and students of these disciplines are encouraged to develop a 15- to 20-minute presentation on an aspect of their recent work which may be of interest to the CNMI’s science, science education, and environmental management community. To get scheduled on the meetings’ agenda, just contact any officer (see email addresses below). A topical title and a brief abstract (one paragraph) of your talk will help us to better advertise our conference, so please send us these when able to. For examples please see past years’ talks via our website.

APASEEM is also using this opportunity to continue our ongoing membership drive. Spread the word as APASEEM mostly operates on annually due membership fees and contributions. If you’ve been thinking about becoming a dues-paying active member, or if your affiliation or agency is able to do so, please encourage this and please join. A reminder—most of APASEEM’s members remember to pay at or around the date of their annual conference and that fees for professional organizations are tax deductible. Remember speakers get half off on annual fees if they’ve presented sometime during the previous year. Group rates available for any organization, public or private—see website for fees and mailing address. Potential new members and/or potential group officers are highly encouraged to make contact with us.

As background, APASEEM’s updated academy’s synopsis document is included in its website.

Please contact Michael Trianni (president) via mtrianni@ymail.com; or John Furey (vice president) via jfurey.saipan.com@gmail.com; or Andre Kozij (treasurer) via akaspn@hotmail.com; or Julie Mushynsky (secretary) via julie.mushynsky@flinders.edu.au to get on this year’s conference schedule. The organization also has a Gmail account for general correspondence but can also be used for getting scheduled to speak at this year’s conference, apaseem@gmail.com. (PR)