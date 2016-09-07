ARC’s Club 200 set for Oct.15

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter’s 27th Annual Club 200 is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

The event will feature a super hero theme that pays tribute to everyone in our community who helped others following Typhoon Soudelor. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Tickets include dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and a chance to win amazing door prizes.

For more information on Club 200 or how you can volunteer, contact the local Red Cross chapter at 234-3459.

The CNMI chapter was chartered on October 8, 1978. The first chairman was Gilbert C. Ada, who served for six years.

During these early years the Guam Chapter assisted the CNMI chapter in development of its services. In 1986, after a reorganization plan was implemented, a new six-member board of directors was appointed led by then senator Juan “Pan” Guerrero. Under new leadership, a chapter headquarters was set up in a war-damaged Japanese power plant near the Saipan International Airport. Currently the chapter has four paid staff members and a board of directors of 19 members.

The chapter is responsible for services on the islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan as well as the Northern Islands.